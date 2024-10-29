Coors Banquet Unveils Limited-Edition Packaging Inspired by Hit Series ‘Yellowstone[

Coors Banquet is celebrating the much-anticipated return of Paramount’s hit Western drama “Yellowstone” by launching Coors Banquet Recaps, special-edition packs inspired by the show’s most memorable moments. Known as a favorite among iconic “Yellowstone” characters, Coors Banquet brings fans closer to the show with unique quotes from characters like Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton printed under each bottle cap.
Fans can elevate their watch parties with these special packs, available in stores on November 1, and find exclusive co-branded merchandise and a collector’s shadow box for displaying bottle caps at shop.coors.com/Yellowstone.
