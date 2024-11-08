‘BILL MAHER: IS ANYONE ELSE SEEING THIS?’ — HBO Original Comedy Special To Debut In January!

The HBO Original comedy special BILL MAHER: IS ANYONE ELSE SEEING THIS? debuts in January, marking Maher’s 13th comedy special for the network. The comedian, writer, and host of “Real Time with Bill Maher” will tape his special in front of a live audience at the CIBC Theater in Chicago, Illinois.

“I almost called this special ‘You Won’t Feel Safe’, because if you’re purely a team player in American politics, you won’t. This one is for the 80% of Americans who want to see crazy called out no matter where it comes from. And the last twenty minutes on my sex life, that’s for everybody.” — Bill Maher

“Bill’s comedic commentary has been an extraordinary part of HBO for 12 specials and 22 seasons of ‘Real Time with Bill Maher.’ We truly value his steadfast commitment to honesty and humor, which we know will be front and center in his next special.” — Nina Rosenstein, EVP, Late Night & Specials Programming

About Bill Maher

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 12 solo specials for the network to date including, “Bill Maher: Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss” (2005), “Bill Maher … But I’m Not Wrong” (2010), “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma” (2018), and his most recent, “#Adulting” (2022). His weekly HBO series, “Real Time with Bill Maher,” is currently in its landmark 22nd season. First on “Politically Incorrect” and for more than twenty years on “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations.