“SIP TO BE SCARED” — ICE NINE KILLS Teams Up With Concept Cafes For Private Label Coffee Launch

Concept Cafes has officially launched their latest collaboration featuring American metalcore band, Ice Nine Kills. Like the undead slashers celebrated in their songs, the aptly titled coffee, “Sip to be Scared” pays homage to the band’s latest release, The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood.

Concept Cafes says “as huge fans of the band we are thrilled to partner with Spencer who is as adamant and dedicated as we are when it comes to creating an immersive fan experience that is nothing short of an absolute masterpiece for fans and coffee drinkers everywhere. It’s always a mixture of excitement and confidence for everyone when a new coffee collab drops, because when that wow factor resonates with the fans after first sip and confirms their expectation that this is NOT just some brand gimmick using sh*t shelf coffee, it’s just more confirmation for us that we are playing some small role in helping change the perception and misconception that coffee collabs just taste like sh*t. So much hard work goes into these concepts; and at the end of the day, we’re just fans ourselves, so we expect nothing short of an epic experience. Like we always say…we let the packaging do the walking and the coffee do the talking…? ”

The “Sip to be Scared” coffee description reads: This tasty alibi showers your palate in chocolate sorbet, berry spritzers at Flutie’s, & candied nuts at Nell’s…and if you’re either a INK or American Psycho fan you’ll savor in the reference(s).

Kept under studio-security wraps for quite some time, Ice Nine Kills had only recently dropped some teasers at the ever-popular annual Silver Scream horror convention and the Spookala convention. This past weekend they premiered this insane coffee experience with the fans at famed horror convention Spooky Empire – The Dark Side of Comic Conin Orlando, FL with their collab partner Concept Cafes. The coffee is available now in the Concept Cafes e-store to ship fresh directly to fans around the world.

NEW Ice Nine Kills OFFICIAL ‘Sip To Be Scared’ Private Label Coffee (12oz) Bags | Concept Cafes Coffee — Retailing for Coffee bag: $21.99

About Ice Nine Kills

Ice Nine Kills is an American metalcore band formed in 2002 in Framingham, MA. The band is known for its theatrical style and horror-themed lyrics, often drawing inspiration from classic horror films and literature. Their music combines elements of metalcore, post-hardcore, and punk rock and they have gained a massive following for their energetic performances and unique concept albums.