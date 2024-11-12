MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE Announce Summer 2025 Stadium Tour In Celebration Of ‘The Black Parade’

My Chemical Romance (Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Frank Iero, and Mikey Way) will be celebrating The Black Parade in a big way in the Summer of 2025. The seminal album was named one of Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.” The band will be performing the full album in only 10 cities across North America, produced by Live Nation, with each show featuring a different hand-selected artist as the opening act.
Watch the tour trailer below and remember that tickets go on sale this Friday, November 15, 2024 at 10:00am local time – get your tickets HERE.
My Chemical Romance Tour Dates:
July 11, 2025 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
Special Guest: Violent Femmes
July 19, 2025 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park
Special Guest: 100 Gecs
July 26, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium
Special Guest: Wallows
August 2, 2025 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
Special Guest: Garbage
August 9, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Special Guests: Death Cab for Cutie and Thursday
August 15, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
Special Guest: Alice Cooper
August 22, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Special Guest: Pixies
August 29, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
Special Guest: Devo
September 7, 2025 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Special Guest: IDLES
September 13, 2025 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
Special Guest: Evanescence
