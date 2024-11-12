MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE Announce Summer 2025 Stadium Tour In Celebration Of ‘The Black Parade’

My Chemical Romance (Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Frank Iero, and Mikey Way) will be celebrating The Black Parade in a big way in the Summer of 2025. The seminal album was named one of Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.” The band will be performing the full album in only 10 cities across North America, produced by Live Nation, with each show featuring a different hand-selected artist as the opening act.

Watch the tour trailer below and remember that tickets go on sale this Friday, November 15, 2024 at 10:00am local time – get your tickets HERE.

My Chemical Romance Tour Dates:

July 11, 2025 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Special Guest: Violent Femmes

July 19, 2025 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

Special Guest: 100 Gecs

July 26, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

Special Guest: Wallows

August 2, 2025 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Special Guest: Garbage

August 9, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Special Guests: Death Cab for Cutie and Thursday

August 15, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Special Guest: Alice Cooper

August 22, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Special Guest: Pixies

August 29, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Special Guest: Devo

September 7, 2025 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Special Guest: IDLES

September 13, 2025 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Special Guest: Evanescence