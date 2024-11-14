LINKIN PARK Announce Dates For 2025 ‘FROM ZERO WORLD TOUR’

After a year of monumental returns and record-breaking milestones, LINKIN PARK—Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain—announce FROM ZERO WORLD TOUR will continue into 2025, with the next leg launching in January of next year. The tour celebrates their new album, FROM ZERO, out tomorrow HERE via Warner Records and hits stadiums and arenas across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. The run also includes several notable festival plays around the globe, including Sick New World, I-DAYS, Novarock, and more.

Their 2024 arena run was met with incredible demand, prompting the addition of four stadium dates in Paris, Dallas, and São Paulo. Now, fans worldwide will have even more chances to experience LINKIN PARK’s raw, high-octane performances with an expanded tour schedule in 2025. Full ticketing and tour info is available below. Special guests Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritbox, AFI, Architects, grandson, Jean Dawson, JPEGMAFIA, and PVRIS will join on select dates.

“Getting back out on the road has been incredible,” says Mike Shinoda. “The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. FROM ZEROis a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.”

Highlights of the upcoming run include the band’s first stadium shows in Tokyo and Mexico City since 2017, a return to Jakarta after 13 years, and performances at Wembley Stadium, Stade de France, and Dodger Stadium, where they’ll perform both new hits like “The Emptiness Machine” and “Heavy Is The Crown” alongside iconic anthems spanning their 20+ year career. Additional ticketing and venue details for South America and Jakarta will be forthcoming.

Following the release of “Heavy Is The Crown”, the official League of Legends World Championship Anthem and their first collaboration with Riot Games, LINKIN PARK has reasserted their position as one of rock’s defining voices. The song’s hard-hitting rhythm and anthemic energy embody the bold, renewed spirit of the band and have resonated with fans across the globe, paving the way for FROM ZERO.

LINKIN PARK made their triumphant return to the spotlight with “The Emptiness Machine,” which surged to #1 on both the Billboard Alternative and Mainstream Rock Airplay charts, marking their 13th and 11th chart-toppers on these lists, respectively. The song also debuted at #4 on the UK Singles Chart, achieving the band’s highest UK chart position in their 24-year career, and has held the #1 spot in Germany for an incredible 9 weeks in a row and counting.

TICKETS: LP Underground fan club exclusive presales start November 18. Get all details and ticketing info HERE .

North America: The general onsale will take place on Thursday, November 21 at 12PM Local Time.

The general onsale will take place on at 12PM Local Time. Europe/UK: The general onsale will take place on Friday, November 22 at 10AM Local Time.

With over 54 million monthly listeners on Spotify and accolades from Billboard, The New York Times, and The Los Angeles Times on their recent singles, LINKIN PARK’s comeback has proven they are more influential than ever. The band’s recent late-night performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon showcased their timeless appeal, and their latest music has struck a powerful chord, propelling them to the forefront of rock music in 2024.

FROM ZERO WORLD TOUR 2025

*Festival Performance

! With support from Queens of the Stone Age

$ With support from Spiritbox

= With support from AFI

~ With support from Architects

^ With support from grandson

# With support from Jean Dawson

& With support from JPEGMAFIA

+ With support from PVRIS

January 31, 2025 | Estadio GNP Seguros – Mexico City, MX =

February 3, 2025 | Estadio 3 de Marzo – Guadalajara, MX =

February 5, 2025 | Estadio Banorte – Monterrey, MX =

February 11, 2025 | Saitama Super Arena – Tokyo, JP

February 12, 2025 | Saitama Super Arena – Tokyo, JP

February 16, 2025 | Venue TBA – Jakarta, ID

April 12, 2025 | Sick New World Festival – Las Vegas, NV *

April 26, 2025 | Moody Center – Austin, TX ^

April 28, 2025 | BOK Center – Tulsa, OK ^

May 1, 2025 | Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI ^

May 3, 2025 | CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD ^

May 6, 2025 | Lenovo Center – Raleigh, NC ^

May 8, 2025 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC ^

May 10, 2025 | Sonic Temple – Columbus, OH *

May 17, 2025 | Welcome to Rockville – Daytona, FL *

June 12, 2025 | Novarock Festival -Nickelsdorf, AT *

June 14, 2025 | Rock for People Festival – Hradec Kralove, CZ *

June 16, 2025 | Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena – Hannover, DE ~

June 18, 2025 | Olympiastadion – Berlin, DE ~

June 20, 2025 | Bernexpo – Bern, CH

June 24, 2025 | I-DAYS Festival – Milan, IT *

June 26, 2025 | Gelredome – Arnhem, NL $

June 28, 2025 | Wembley Stadium – London, UK $&

July 1, 2025 | Merkur Spiel Arena – Dusseldorf, DE ~&

July 3, 2025 | Rock Werchter Festival – Werchter, BE *

July 5, 2025 | Open’er Festival – Gdynia, PL *

July 8, 2025 | Deutsche Bank Park – Frankfurt, DE ~&

July 11, 2025 | Stade de France – Paris, FR

July 29, 2025 | Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY+

August 1, 2025 | TD Garden – Boston, MA +

August 3, 2025 | Prudential Center – Newark, NJ +

August 6, 2025 | Bell Centre – Montreal, QC +

August 8, 2025 | Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON +

August 11, 2025 | United Center – Chicago, IL +

August 14, 2025 | Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI +

August 16, 2025 | Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA #

August 19, 2025 | PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA #

August 21, 2025 | Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN #

August 23, 2025 | Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO #

August 25, 2025 | Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI #

August 27, 2025 | Target Center – Minneapolis, MN #

August 29, 2025 | CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE #

August 31, 2025 | T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO #

September 3, 2025 | Ball Arena – Denver, CO #

September 6, 2025 | Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ #

September 13, 2025 | Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles, CA !&

September 15, 2025 | SAP Center – San Jose, CA &

September 17, 2025 | Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA &

September 19, 2025 | Moda Center – Portland, OR &

September 21, 2025 | Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC &

September 24, 2025 | Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA &

October 26, 2025 | Venue TBA – Bogota, CO

October 29, 2025 | Venue TBA – Lima, PE

November 1, 2025 | Venue TBA – Buenos Aires, AR

November 5, 2025 | Venue TBA – Santiago, CL

November 8, 2025 | Venue TBA – Rio de Janeiro, BR

November 10, 2025 | Venue TBA – São Paulo, BR

November 13, 2025 | Venue TBA – Brasilia, BR

November 15, 2025 | Venue TBA – Porto Alegre, BR

ABOUT LINKIN PARK:

LINKIN PARK emerged as an innovative musical force and are one of the best-selling artists of the last twenty years. Their RIAA Diamond-certified full-length debut, Hybrid Theory, stands out as the “best selling debut of the 21st century,” while landmark sophomore album Meteora bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 before going 8X-Platinum in the U.S. The band’s worldwide sales across the entire catalog eclipses 100 million, and among numerous accolades and honors, they have garnered 2 GRAMMY® Awards, 5 American Music Awards, 4 MTV VMA Awards, 10 MTV Europe Music Awards and 3 World Music Awards. Selling out stadiums worldwide, they’ve headlined the largest festivals globally and also remain the first and only Western rock band to play a five-stadium tour in China. 2017’s One More Light marked their fifth #1 debut on the Billboard 200. In 2020, the band celebrated their groundbreaking debut album, Hybrid Theory, by releasing a comprehensive 20th anniversary edition super deluxe box set which features their RIAA Diamond-certified single “In The End.” In 2023, the band released Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition, which topped the charts and featured the newly-uncovered song “Lost.” The emotionally charged single was originally recorded during sessions for their second studio album Meteora (2003), and soon after its 2023 release, “Lost” hit #1 at both Alternative and Rock radio. 2024 marked the release of their first greatest hits packagePapercuts, featuring vault track “Friendly Fire” that similarly topped both the Alternative and Rock charts. On September 5, the band made a triumphant return to the top of the charts with “The Emptiness Machine,” which exploded as the #1 rock song in the country and the biggest rock song of 2024. It made a rapid climb to #1 on both the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart and Alternative Airplay Chart. In total, the band have scored a staggering 13 #1 entries on the latter chart (the second-most in history) with three in the last eighteen months. LINKIN PARK will release their 8th studio album From Zero on November 15 on Warner Records. The band have always prioritized charity and goodwill in an effort to make the world a better place, helping to raise millions over the years for victims of natural disasters. Today, LINKIN PARK’s imprint on music and culture continues to expand and magnify.

