“WHAT’S COOKIN’ GOOD LOOKIN’” — Wild N’ Out’s Justina Valentine and Conceited Drop Unscripted Cooking Series!

Hartbeat, the global entertainment company from Kevin Hart, today announced an all-new six-episode unscripted cooking series with comedians and rappers Justina Valentine and Conceited. What’s Cookin’ Good Lookin’ will premiere on Monday, November 25th on demand via Peacock and Tubi. The series will also premiere across LOL Network’s FAST channels on Pluto, Roku, Samsung US, Vizio, Xumo, Sling Freestream, and more later this year.

The six-episode series is produced by Hartbeat and features co-hosts Justina Valentine and Conceited as they turn up the heat in the kitchen with their hilarious antics, unexpected recipes, and outrageous food challenges. Get ready for a chaotic culinary ride on What’s Cookin’ Good Lookin’ where the only thing spicier than the dishes is the banter! Fans can expect some of the Tri-State area’s finest as guest stars on the show, including unofficial Coney Island mayor Gorilla Nems, rappers Remy Ma, ScarLip and Uncle Vin, Grammy nominated producer Havoc, and reality TV star Renee Graziano.

“Conceited and I have spent years cooking up jokes and whipping up bars—now we’re finally cooking up actual food. If the meals don’t land, at least the jokes will!” jokes Justina Valentine, co-host of What’s Cookin’ Good Lookin’. “We wanted to set the show in a kitchen because, well, even if she can’t cook, Justina’s used to getting burnt,” laughs Conceited, co-host of What’s Cookin’ Good Lookin’.

“But all jokes aside, What’s Cookin’ Good Lookin’ is a funny, feel-good show, and bringing it to life with my partner in crime has been incredible,” says Justina. “And, of course, working with Hartbeat? They bring levity to everything they touch, so it felt like a great fit for what we envision the series to be!”

“A huge part of Hartbeat’s focus is creating best in class comedic content,” said Hartbeat President & Chief Distribution Officer Jeff Clanagan. “Getting the opportunity to spotlight some of the brightest stars in the comedy scene, music industry and more is an honor, and I cannot wait for viewers to see the amount of laughs Justina and Conceited have in store for them.”

Justina Valentine is known as the quick-witted fan favorite from Nick Cannon’s Wild ’N Out. and most recently VH1’s Fuhgeddabout Christmas, a feature film Justina wrote, executive produced, directed, and starred in. Justina began dropping mixtapes and joined the Vans Warped Tour in 2012 to kick off her professional career. Justina stars in her own MTV shows, Justina Makes Over Your Man, Lip Locked, and The Justina Valentine Show. She recently wrapped filming her 14th season of Wild ’N Out. as the longest-running female cast mate. She also made special guest appearances on MTV’s Revenge Prank with Jersey Shore stars DJ Pauly D & Vinny and recently starred in the indie film Methadone Mile which won for best short film at the International Bare Bones Movie Festival & the Philadelphia Film Festival.

Conceited is an American battle rapper from Brooklyn, best known for his recurring role on the MTV program Wild ’N Out where he is the longest-running cast member. He has gained over 100M+ views on YouTube and has appeared on King of the Dot in Canada, Ultimate Rap League in the US, Don’t Flop in the UK, Got Beef? in Australia, and on O-Zone Battles in Sweden. He also had his own sneaker show on MTV called Sneaker Wars and co-hosted the 2018 YouTube revival of Singled Out alongside Justina Valentine. In May 2022, he became the host of the revived MTV show Yo! MTV Raps

What’s Cookin’ Good Lookin’ is executive produced by Justina Valentine and Conceited.

What’s Cookin’ Good Lookin’ is the latest extension of Hartbeat’s promise to deliver fresh comedy content to diverse audiences across the globe. LOL Network, Hartbeat’s expansive distribution network, reaches audiences across its O&O social media, audio, OTT, and streaming partners.