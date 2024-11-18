Comedian WANDA SYKES Announces Dates For 2025 “Please & Thank You Tour”

Comedic sensation Wanda Sykes announced her 2025 Please & Thank You Tour with special guest Keith Robinson. Produced by Live Nation, the exclusive 9-city tour kicks off on March 21 at Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, making stops across the U.S. in Dallas, Chicago, Phoenix, Miami and more, before wrapping up in St. Petersburg at Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater on May 18.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Wednesday, November 20. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale, starting Friday, November 22 at 10AM local time on LiveNation.com.

WANDA SYKES: PLEASE & THANK YOU TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST KEITH ROBINSON:

Fri Mar 21 — San Antonio, TX — Majestic Theatre

Sat Mar 22 — Austin, TX — ACL Live – Moody Theater

Sun Mar 23 — Dallas, TX — Majestic Theatre

Thu Mar 27 — Kansas City, MO — Music Hall Kansas City

Fri Apr 04 — San Diego, CA — San Diego Civic Theatre

Sat Apr 05 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Sun Apr 13 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium*

Sat May 3 — New Brunswick, NJ — State Theatre New Jersey*

Sun May 4, 2025 — Buffalo, NY — Kleinhans Music Hall*

Fri May 16 — Miami Beach, FL — Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

Sat May 17 — Fort Myers, FL — Barbara B. Mann Perf. Arts Hall

Sun May 18 — St. Petersburg, FL — Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

*Not A Live Nation Date

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches, and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches, and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space. Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.”

WANDA SYKES owns all rights in the content and materials delivered during her performance (the “Materials”). Any use of the Materials without the express prior written consent of WANDA SYKES is strictly prohibited and is punishable to the full extent of the law.

ABOUT WANDA SYKES

Wanda Sykes is an Emmy-winning stand-up comic, writer, actress, and producer who has been entertaining audiences for over twenty years. Named among *Entertainment Weekly*’s “25 Funniest People in America,” she is lauded as “one of the funniest stand-up comics” by her peers.

In 2023, Wanda received three Primetime Emmy nominations—two for her Netflix special *Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer* (her sixth stand-up special) and one for her role as Gladys Murphy in *Crank Yankers*, a role she originated in 2004. In 2020, she received Emmy nominations for playing real-life comic Moms Mabley in *The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel* and for her voice work in *Crank Yankers*. Wanda’s guest-starring role on ABC’s *Black-ish* also brought her two back-to-back Emmy nominations for “Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series” in 2017 and 2018. Her fifth stand-up special, *Wanda Sykes: Not Normal*, streaming on Netflix, earned two 2019 Primetime Emmy nominations and a Broadcast Critic Award nomination.

Wanda currently stars in the Netflix comedy *The Upshaws*, which she co-writes and co-showruns. The series, centered on a working-class African American family in Indiana, was recently renewed for a fourth season. Season one was nominated for a People’s Choice Award and a 2022 NAACP Image Award, while Wanda herself earned a supporting actress nomination. In 2022, she starred in Hulu’s *History of the World, Part II*, also producing alongside Nick Kroll and Ike Barinholtz. Wanda recently produced the Apple TV+ documentary series *Visible: Out on Television*, exploring the impact of the LGBTQ movement on TV history.

Wanda’s television credits include five years on *The New Adventures of Old Christine*, HBO’s *The Chris Rock Show* (which earned her two Emmy nominations and a win), as well as appearances in *Broad City*, *House of Lies*, *Curb Your Enthusiasm*, *Wanda at Large*, *Wanda Does It*, and *The Wanda Sykes Show*.In film, Wanda starred in *Snatched* with Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn, *Evan Almighty* with Steve Carell, *Monster-In-Law* with Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez, and many more. Her comedy specials include *Not Normal*, *What Happened… Ms. Sykes?*, *I’ma Be Me*, *Sick & Tired*, and *Tongue Untied*, covering everything from politics and marriage to racial profiling and parenting.

In 2012, Wanda co-founded Push It Productions with Page Hurwitz, a company dedicated to comedy programming for network and cable television. Push It’s slate includes *Herlarious*, *Last Comic Standing*, *Talk Show the Game Show*, and *Face Value*. The company received two 2020 Primetime Emmy nominations for *Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah* and *Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready*.

Wanda’s voice can be heard in animated films such as *Ice Age: Collision Course*, *Over the Hedge*, and *The Barnyard*, and in children’s shows *Vampirina* and *Doc McStuffins*. Her book, *Yeah, I Said It*, published by Simon & Schuster, is a humorous collection of essays on life, family, and current events.

Born in Portsmouth, Virginia, and raised in Maryland, Wanda holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Hampton University. She began her stand-up career at a Coors Light Super Talent Showcase in Washington, D.C., where she performed in front of a live audience for the first time.