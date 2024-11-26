‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter’ Set For Return In January 2025 on ID

This January, ID will premiere the final installment of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE trilogy, bringing a long-awaited conclusion to this shocking and twisted saga. Watch a first look teaser here, as production resumes immediately following the bombshell finale of NATALIA SPEAKS, where the illusion of Natalia finding her happy family was completely shattered. After an unprecedented and volatile phone call in which Natalia’s new adoptive family, the Manses, told production, “We’re done, we’re done with her,” THE FINAL CHAPTER dives back into Natalia’s story as she faces a new set of challenges and upheavals from a dramatic rescue mission to new allegations of abuse. THE FINAL CHAPTER offers a conclusion to Natalia’s story as she strives for healing and resolution in her tumultuous journey filled with decades of unexpected twists and turns.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: THE FINAL CHAPTER to premiere January 2025 on ID.

All episodes of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE and THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS are available to stream on Max.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: THE FINAL CHAPTER is produced for Investigation Discovery by Hot Snakes Media.