Tim Burton’s ‘BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE’ Streaming Exclusively On Max December 6th!

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” will make its global streaming debut on Friday, December 6, exclusively on Max, followed by its HBO linear premiere on Saturday, December 7, at 6:10 p.m. ET.

The mischievous demon Beetlejuice is back! Directed by the iconic Tim Burton, this long-awaited sequel reunites Burton with Michael Keaton in his legendary role, alongside Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz. New cast members include Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s rebellious teenage daughter Astrid, Arthur Conti in his feature debut, and Willem Dafoe.

The story picks up after an unexpected family tragedy brings three generations of the Deetz family back to Winter River. When Astrid stumbles upon the mysterious model town in the attic and accidentally opens a portal to the Afterlife, chaos erupts, and it’s only a matter of time before someone summons Beetlejuice again.

Written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, with a story by Gough, Millar, and Seth Grahame-Smith, the film is produced by Burton, Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Tommy Harper, with executive producers including Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, and Brad Pitt.