AVRIL LAVIGNE Announces New Dates For 2025 Edition of Her “Greatest Hits Tour”

Eight-time GRAMMY®-nominated diamond-certified icon Avril Lavigne announced the 2025 extension of her highly successful, sold-out Greatest Hits Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 19-date tour kicks off on Sunday, May 18 in Moncton, NB at Avenir Centre, with additional stops across the U.S. and Canada in Halifax, New York, Columbus, St. Louis, Jacksonville, and more before wrapping up on Friday, June 27 in Bethel, NY at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. Notably, the run of dates includes a massive stadium performance at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA, and a show at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Special guests Simple Plan will join Avril on all U.S. dates, while Fefe Dobson will join on all Canadian dates. We The Kings will join on select U.S. and Canada dates.

The Greatest Hits tour will again see Avril perform her biggest songs to-date including the RIAA 3x platinum-certified “Complicated,” the 2x platinum-certified “Sk8er Boi,” the 2x platinum-certified “Girlfriend,” the platinum-certified “Here’s To Never Growing Up,” and many more from her record-breaking catalog.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Tuesday, December 3 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, December 6 at 10am local time at avrillavigne.com.

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show I’M WITH YOU Hospitality Lounge, specially designed VIP merch bundle & more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

With over 50 million albums sold worldwide, including 12.5 million units in the U.S. alone, Avril’s talent has garnered widespread acclaim throughout her remarkable two-decade career.

In 2024, Avril returned to the stage with a massive run of sold-out Greatest Hits dates across North America, including the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA, Scotiabank Arena and Budweiser Stage in Toronto, ON, MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, and many more. Avril also completed a successful run of UK and European performances this summer, including appearances at major festivals like Glastonbury in Glastonbury, UK, Rock For People in Hradec, Czechia, Nova Rock Festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, Pinkpop Festival in Landgraaf, Netherlands, and Madcool Festival in Madrid, Spain, and more. She also treated fans to two special UK headline shows at Cardiff Castle and Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl.

AVRIL LAVIGNE: THE GREATEST HITS 2025 TOUR DATES:

Sun May 18 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre +

Tue May 20 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre +

Sun May 25 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre *

Tue May 27 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC *

Wed May 28 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater *

Fri May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

Tue Jun 03 – London, ON – Canada Life Place +

Thu Jun 05 – Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort +

Sat Jun 07 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium *

Sun Jun 08 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*

Tue Jun 10 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

Thu Jun 12 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis *

Tue Jun 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park *

Wed Jun 18 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium *

Fri Jun 20 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Sat Jun 21 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *^

Mon Jun 23 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place *^

Thu Jun 26 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake *

Fri Jun 27 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

Sun Jun 29 – Burls Creek, ON – Burl’s Creek Event Grounds~ (visit AllYourFriendsFestival.com for ticket details)

Sat Oct 18 – Las Vegas, NV – Las Vegas Festival Grounds~ (visit WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com for more info)

*With Simple Plan and We The Kings

+With Fefe Dobson and We The Kings

^ No We The Kings

~Festival Date

About Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne has made history, smashed records, and consistently blazed a trail of her own as an uncompromising force in music and culture. Beyond selling 50 million albums worldwide with 12.5 million units sold in the U.S. alone, she has notched eight GRAMMY® Award nominations, has won 10 JUNO Awards, was appointed to the Order of Canada (2024), and is a Canada Walk of Fame (2023) and Hollywood Walk of Fame (2022) recipient. In June, Avril released her first-ever Greatest Hits album featuring 20 career-spanning fan-favorites from her record-smashing catalog. In support, Avril completed a 29-night run of sold-out shows on her North American headline Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits tour this summer, as well as performed show-stopping sets oversees including her critically acclaimed Glastonbury debut. Avril’s impressive catalog includes the diamond-certified (Canada) and septuple platinum (U.S.) album Let Go [2002], quintuple-platinum (Canada) and triple-platinum (U.S.) Under My Skin [2004], double-platinum The Best Damn Thing [2007], gold-selling Goodbye Lullaby [2011], gold-selling Avril Lavigne [2013], and Head Above Water [2019], and Love Sux [2022] that debuted in the top 10 on Billboard’s Top 200 Chart and amassed over 12 million streams in its first week alone. As such, she remains of “one of the Soundscan-era’s top-selling artists releasing albums in the U.S.” and “the third best-selling Canadian female artist of all-time.” She earned a spot in the Top 10 of Billboard’s “Best of the 2000s” chart and holds a Guinness World Record as “the youngest female solo artist to top the UK chart,” while “Girlfriend” emerged as “first music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube.” For tour dates and all other information, please visit www.avrillavigne.com.