MUSEUM OF GRAFFITI Announces Limited Edition Drops During Miami Art Week!

The Museum of Graffiti, Miami’s premier contemporary art hub in the vibrant Wynwood Art District, is gearing up to celebrate its monumental 5th anniversary in style! From December 4–6, 2024, this cultural powerhouse is teaming up with a stellar lineup of partners to deliver an unforgettable experience like no other in Miami.

Prepare to be blown away by three electrifying solo exhibitions—Cey Adams: Departure: 40 Years of Art & Design,Tristan Eaton: Women of Marvel, and Slick: MIA. The festivities don’t stop there! Step into the exclusive Spotify Artists’ Lounge, dive into a jam-packed schedule of activities, and snag some coveted limited-edition drops that are sure to make waves. Mark your calendar—this is one celebration you don’t want to miss! Get the scoop on the schedule and limited drops below:

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2024

2PM: Limited edition release of OG Slick’s MIA Love Gloves

• Edition of 200, Museum of Graffiti Exclusive, $195

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2024

2PM: Cey Adams Releases Vintage Deadstock Def Jam Poster from 1999 ($200)

• Drawing Board Graphic Design: 10 Years Deep in Hip-Hop (1989-1999) Vintage Limited Edition Poster, Limited to 15 Copies ($200)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2024

2PM: Tristan Eaton signing of Kidrobot’s 20th Anniversary Still Life 8” Gold Dunny Electroplate Edition

• Edition of 300; $150

ABOUT THE EXHIBITIONS:

Slick: MIA at Museum of Graffiti:

OG Slick’s work encapsulates a deep understanding of the visual and cultural tensions between the underground and mainstream. This specific show really begs big questions about happiness in the modern era by remixing traditionally “happy” markings such as Mickey Mouse’s hands, the three little pigs, or the classic yellow happy face first introduced in 1963. His art embodies a unique, cunning aesthetic that has fused street culture with commercial and fine art for more than 30 years, making him a seminal figure in both the graffiti world and the larger art narrative. Highlights include the Happy Room, an immersive, multi-media installation that invites viewers into an alternate reality defined by Slick’s signature happy face.

Tristan Eaton: Women of Marvel at the Private Gallery:

Eaton mixes his iconic aesthetic exclusively with female Super Heroes, a move intended to highlight and promote their visibility and explore themes of femininity, strength, and resilience. Tristan Eaton, famed for his freehand spray-painted murals and his role as a pioneering creator in the art toy movement, is a name that resonates across artistic mediums and global collaborations. Whether through his iconic Dunny and Munny art toys in the MoMA’s permanent collection, sending his art to space with NASA, or his bold, large-scale murals across cities from New York to Paris, Eaton’s work consistently captivates. Featuring more than 40 original works, including canvases, ink on paper, and custom prints, the show brings to life Eaton’s personal take on America’s most enduring heroines.

Cey Adams’ Departure: 40 Years of Art & Design presented by Spotify at Art of Hip Hop

This career-defining retrospective exhibition celebrates the artistic contributions of visionary artist Cey Adams. The show features over 60 works across multiple mediums, including photography archives, mixed media collages, paintings, textiles, fashion, street art, and contemporary fine art. These pieces present a visual timeline of Adams’ artistic journey, spanning themes such as pop culture, race, gender relations, and community. The exhibition also includes a wall installation of over 50 iconic album covers that Adams created for major Hip Hop artists such as Run DMC, Beastie Boys, LL Cool J, Public Enemy, The Notorious B.I.G., DMX, and Jay-Z. The entire retrospective, however, doesn’t just highlight the work from Adams’ role as founding Creative Director of Def Jam Recordings but rather takes you on a journey from when the artist started as a young tagger on the streets of New York City in the 1970s to his current studio practice of masterfully created mixed media collages.