The Legendary Donnie Yen Returns To Action In ‘The Prosecutor’ — Hitting Theaters On January 10th!

When an innocent man is wrongly convicted, it falls to a determined former prosecutor to obtain justice in THE PROSECUTOR, available in select theaters January 10 from Well Go USA. Action icon Donnie Yen (John Wick: Chapter 4)directs and stars in this brutal revenge story about a former prosecutor determined to exact justice. With explosive martial arts reminiscent of Yen’s work in John Wick and Ip Man, this is an action lover’s dream. Check out the trailer below!

Synopsis: A young man is charged with drug trafficking. He pleads guilty under undue influence from his defense lawyer, in exchange for a reduced sentence. Hard-edged former cop Fok (Donnie Yen) is the unconventional prosecutor assigned to the case. He becomes convinced that the conviction is unusual and decides to conduct his own investigation. Fok is forced to risk his own life and career to uncover the truth and bring the real villains to justice.