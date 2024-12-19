‘The Challenge All Stars: Rivals’ Set To Premeire January 29th On MTV — Stacked Lineup Revealed!

On the heels of the legendary 40th season of The Challenge, the hit reality competition franchise brings its fan-favorite rivals twist to The Challenge All Stars. In a series first, the new season pairs up memorable power players and redemption seekers with their biggest rivals. The Challenge All Stars: Rivals will premiere Wednesday, January 29 at 8PM ET/PT on MTV.
The stacked roster and rivals’ duos include:
Adam & Steve
- Adam Larson (4 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: DadamLarson X: @DadamLarson
- Steve Meinke (3 Challenges) – IG: Meinke_Drop X: @Meinke_Drop
Amber & Fessy
- Amber Borzotra (4 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: AmberBorzotra X: @AmberBorzotra
- Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat (5 Challenges) – IG: FessyFitness X: @FessyFitness
Aneesa & Ashley M.
- Aneesa Ferreira (18 Challenges) – IG: AneesaMTV X: @AneesaMTV
- Ashley Mitchell (9 Challenges, 2 wins) – IG: MTVAshleyBrooke X: @MTVAshleyBrooke
Ashley K. & Dario
- Ashley Kelsey (2 Challenges, 1 win) – IG: AshleyMarieKelsey X: @AshleyMarieMTV
- Dario Medrano (4 Challenges) – IG: DarioMedrano__ X: @Dario_medrano_
Big T & Corey
- Big T (5 Challenges) – IG: BigTFaz X: @TheOGBig_T
- Corey Lay (2 Challenges) – IG: CoreyLay X: @CoreyLay
Beth & Jonna
- Beth Stolarczyk (9 Challenges) – IG: BethsRealWorld X: @BethsRealWorld
- Jonna Mannion (11 Challenges, 2 Wins) – IG: jonnamannion X: @jonnamtv
Da’Vonne & Shane
- Da’Vonne Rogers (2 Challenges) – IG: DaVonneDianne_ X: @DaVonneDianne_
- Shane Landrum (7 Challenges) – IG: Shannanity
Devin & Leroy
- Devin Walker (8 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: mtv_devin X: @MTVDevinWalker
- Leroy Garrett (14 Challenges) – IG: royleethebarber X: @Bruce_lee85
Frank & Sam
- Frank Sweeney (3 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: FrankSweeneyFox X: @FrankSweeneyFox
- Sam McGinn (1 Challenge, 1 Win) – IG: SamRW26 X: @SamIAmMTV
Katie & Veronica
- Katie Cooley (12 Challenges, 1 win) – IG: KatieCooley26 X: @KatieCooley26
- Veronica Portillo (14 Challenges, 3 Wins) – IG: V_Cakes X: @V_cakes
KellyAnne & Sylvia
- KellyAnne Judd (8 Challenges) – IG: kellyannejudd X: @kellyannejudd
- Sylvia Elsrode (4 Challenges) – IG: Syl_Marie_88
Melissa & Nicole
- Melissa Reeves (4 Challenges) – IG: DJMelReeves X: @DJMelReeves
- Nicole Zanatta (4 Challenges) – IG: N_ZanattaMTV X: @N_ZanattaMTV
Nany & Turbo
- Nany González (12 Challenges) – IG: NanyCarmen
- Turbo (3 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: Turabi X: @TurabiCamkiran
Previous seasons of The Challenge All Stars are available to stream on Paramount+.
Returning alongside The Challenge All Stars, a new season of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast will premiere on January 29 with episodes dropping every Thursday. Hosted by veteran competitors Da’Vonne Rogers and Devyn Simone, the season will feature in-depth recaps with first-hand anecdotes from the most recent episodes. Fans can follow MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast to catch up on past seasons and receive new episodes in their feeds HERE. The podcast is produced by Paramount Audio and MTV Entertainment in collaboration with iHeartRadio and is available across all major podcast platforms.
The Challenge All Stars was created for MTV Entertainment Studios by Bunim-Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi, Emer Harkin, and Mark Long serve as executive producers, and Diego Amson, Justin Germono, and Eric Spagnoletti are co-executive producers. Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci are executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios with Angela Liao as executive in charge of production.
