“We have such sights to show you!” — Experience ‘HELLRAISER’ Like Never Before in Stunning 4K This February!

For the first time since its 1987 release, “Hellraiser” returns to theaters, remastered in stunning 4K! Horror fans can experience Pinhead on the big screen on February 5th and 6th, along with the U.S. premiere of an exclusive behind-the-scenes feature with Doug Bradley. After the film, viewers will be treated to “Under the Skin: Doug Bradley on Hellraiser,” an archival interview where the iconic actor shares his thoughts on portraying Pinhead.

Stephen King once said, “I have seen the future of horror… his name is Clive Barker.” That future became reality with Barker’s directorial debut, “Hellraiser.” Based on his novella The Hellbound Heart, the film follows Larry (Andrew Robinson) and Julia (Clare Higgins) as they move into a new home, unaware of the evil lurking beneath the floorboards. The sinister force craves human blood and introduces audiences to the iconic Pinhead and the Cenobites. “Hellraiser” remains a genre classic and one of horror’s most original films.

Don’t miss your chance to experience this horror masterpiece in thrilling 4K!

Tickets for the film can be purchased online at Fathom Entertainment’s website or at participating theater box offices. (theatre locations are subject to change).