Comedian AZIZ ANSARI Adds Five New Dates To 2025 “Hypothetical Tour”

Award-winning comedian, actor, director, and writer AZIZ ANSARI has announced the addition of five new shows on his brand new “ presented by Live Nation. Ansari is bringing his highly anticipated new stand-up tour to over 30 cities, with added dates in Phoenix, Chicago, Knoxville, San Francisco, and New York.

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale Friday, January 17 at 10AM local time at AzizAnsari.com. Presales will begin Thursday, January 16 at 10AM local time.

AZIZ ANSARI – HYPOTHETICAL TOUR – 2025 DATES:

Friday, February 21: Kansas City, MO – The Midland *

Saturday, February 22: Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre * Early Show

Saturday, February 22: Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre * Late Show

Sunday, February 23: Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre* – JUST ADDED

Thursday, February 27: Durham, NC – DPAC

Friday, February 28: Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

Saturday, March 1: Charleston, SC – Gaillard Center

Sunday, March 2: Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Thursday, March 6: Chicago, IL- The Chicago Theatre

Friday, March 7: Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater *

Saturday, March 8: Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater

Sunday, March 9: Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre – JUST ADDED

Thursday, March 13: Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Friday, March 14: Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Saturday, March 15: Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre

Wednesday, March 19: Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre – JUST ADDED

Thursday, March 20: Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Friday, March 21: Cleveland, OH – State Theatre

Saturday, March 22: Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Thursday, March 27: Montreal, QC – St. Denis Theater *

Friday, March 28: Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Saturday, March 29: Providence, RI – Providence Performing Arts Center

Sunday, March 30: Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Thursday, April 3: Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

Friday, April 4: San Francisco, CA – Curran Theatre – JUST ADDED

Saturday, April 5: Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum Caesars Palace

Sunday, April 6: Long Beach, CA – Long Beach Terrace Theater

Wednesday, April 9: Austin, TX – Paramount Theater – Moontower *

Thursday, April 10: Austin, TX – Paramount Theater – Moontower *

Saturday, April 12: Dallas, TX – Music Hall At Fair Park

Sunday, April 13: Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Thursday, April 17: New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall – JUST ADDED

Friday, April 18: Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium

Saturday, April 19: Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre *

*Non-Live Nation Date

ABOUT AZIZ ANSARI

Aziz Ansari is an award-winning actor, director, writer and comedian. He co-created, writes, directs, and stars in the Netflix original series MASTER OF NONE for which he has won two Emmy’s for Outstanding Comedy Writing as well as Emmy and DGA Award nominations for his directing. In October of 2025, he will release the film GOOD FORTUNE which he wrote, directed, and costars with Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen. He is also known for co-starring in NBC’s PARKS AND RECREATION and for being one of the few headlining comedians ever to sell out Madison Square Garden. In 2019, he released his 5th standup for Netflix entitled RIGHT NOW directed by Spike Jonze to critical acclaim and a Grammy nomination. His latest special NIGHTCLUB COMEDIAN is now streaming on Netflix.