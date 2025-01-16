QUEEN OF THE RING: Official Trailer Unveiled For The True Story of Trailblazing Wrestler Mildred Burke!

Ash Avildsen’s “Queen of the Ring” brings the extraordinary story of Mildred Burke to the big screen, chronicling the life of a true pioneer who defied the odds to change the face of sports forever. Set in a time when professional wrestling for women was illegal across much of America, Burke’s rise to become the first million-dollar female athlete and one of history’s longest-reigning champions is an unforgettable tale of resilience, courage, and cultural revolution.

The film stars Emily Bett Rickards as Burke, alongside a stellar ensemble cast that includes Josh Lucas, Tyler Posey, Francesca Eastwood, Walton Goggins, Gavin Casalegno, Cara Buono, Deborah Ann Woll, Marie Avgeropoulos, Martin Kove, Kelli Berglund, Damaris Lewis, Kailey Latimer, Toni Rossall, Adam Demos, and WWE Superstar Trinity Fatu.

Queen of the Ring dives deep into Burke’s journey as a small-town single mother who embraced the risks of a male-dominated world to claim her place in history. Through sheer grit and undeniable talent, Burke shattered barriers, earning the respect of fans and adversaries alike while proving that women belonged in the ring just as much as men.

The film hits theaters nationwide on March 7, 2025.

? Official Selections and Awards:

2024 Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival

2024 Heartland International Film Festival

2024 Newport Beach Film Festival

2024 Buffalo International Film Festival

2024 Twin Cities Film Festival

2024 St. Louis International Film Festival

2024 Portland Film Festival – Best Director Award Winner