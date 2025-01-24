VICKI PETERSON and JOHN COWSILL Unveil New Tune “A Thousand Times” From Upcoming Spring Release

Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill have revealed a new tune, “A Thousand Times,” the first single from their forthcoming Spring release out today on Label 51 Recordings. Click here for your first taste of their new music together!

John Cowsill said, “The first song Vicki and I ever sang together as a duo was ‘A Thousand Times, at the Bill Cowsill Benefit Show. In 2000, when I was preparing to go out on my first tour with the Beach Boys, Bill had come down to visit me in Ojai, CA, and we sat around together while I was learning the Beach Boys’ guitar parts. Bill would sing with me while I was rehearsing. Afterward, we started singing songs like ‘A Thousand Times,’ ‘Deliver Me,’ and ‘If I Were You.’ It was wonderful. I find it very fitting that this is one of the main songs that was always going to be a no-brainer to include on ‘Long After The Fire .’The recording sounds beautiful, and I love all the old-fashioned lyrics, too.”

Vicki Peterson added, “A Thousand Times” is a favorite of mine from Blue Shadow’s album, “On The Floor Of Heaven.” I got to know this song very well because Susan Cowsill used to perform it with our mutual Continental Drifters band member and her then-husband, Peter Holsapple. A beautiful song about fidelity and resisting temptation.”

TOUR DATES

Jan 31, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Hotel Café – A Benefit for Los Angeles

Apr 18, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – McCabe’s Guitar Shop

May 9, 2025 – New York, NY – The Cutting Room

SOCIALS

Website | Facebook | Instagram

ABOUT VICKI & JOHN

Vicki Peterson of The Bangles (whose work includes #1 hit “Walk Like An Egyptian” and several other Top 10 songs, such as “Eternal Flame,” which is the biggest single by an all-female band in history)teams up with John Cowsill, drummer/vocalist for The Beach Boys for over 23 years and original member of the platinum-selling family band, The Cowsills to lovingly present their debut Americana album comprised of songs written by John’s late brothers, Barry and Bill Cowsill titled, Long After The Fire.

Vicki is a founding member of the 1980s group The Bangles, one of the most successful bands of that decade, with over 6 million gold and platinum albums sold. Their music has been synced on screen in everything from Austin Powers to Stranger Things and has transcended generations with more than 6 million current monthly listeners on streaming platforms, 390 million views on TikTok, and over half a billion channel views on YouTube as of 2024.

Peterson later wrote and performed with her good friend (and eventual sister-in-law) Susan Cowsill as The Psycho Sisters. The duo soon found themselves absorbed into the critically acclaimed New Orleans songwriters collective The Continental Drifters and remain with them today.

Throughout the 90’s, Vicki stayed active, appearing on albums with Tom Petty, John Doe, Hootie & The Blowfish, and Belinda Carlisle, and also toured with The Go-Go’s on their 1994-1995 reunion tour. The Bangles reunited in the 21st century to release four more albums.

At 7 years old, John began working in clubs, singing and playing drums with his family. The Cowsillsbecame a worldwide sensation in the late 1960s, playing The Ed Sullivan Show and The Johnny Carson Show programs both three times, The Johnny Cash Show twice, and enjoyed several Top 20 hits,including “Hair” (#1 in four countries and #2 on US Billboard) and “The Rain, The Park, & Other Things” (#2 on US Billboard with over 3 million copies sold).

In 1981, John landed on the Tommy Tutone hit, “867-5309 (Jenny).” He also toured with Jan and Deanbefore becoming a mainstay of the Beach Boys touring band, playing guitar and piano, and finally sitting at the drum kit for over two decades, playing an average of 180 concerts annually. John made many television appearances with the band, including Good Morning America seven times, The Today Show six times, The Tonight Show w/ Jimmy Fallon, The Grand Ole Opry, and The Grammys.

Throughout his career, John has performed live and/or recorded work with Bob Dylan, Mamas & Papas, Harry Chapin, Maroon 5, Hermans Hermits, Mickey Dolenz (The Monkees), and Chuck Berry. John is also currently one of the lead singers for The Smithereens and the touring drummer for Peter Perrett (The Only Ones).

Vicki & John were already gaining attention and turning heads in 2024 with the LA Weekly writing a great review about their performance at The Troubadour, along with a feature about their duo in PeopleMagazine. They were also featured performers at the 30A Songwriter’s Festival and the Vadsø Arts Festival in Norway.