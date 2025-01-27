Rock Legend GILBY CLARKE To Join ALICE COOPER For January + February 2005 Tour Dates

Alice Cooper has announced that guitarist Gilby Clarke will be joining his band for shows January 31 through February 16, filling in for Nita Strauss, who unfortunately has conflicting obligations of her own. Previously, guitarist Orianthi had been planning to fill in for Strauss, but due to unforeseen circumstances, she’s unable to do the tour.

Clarke, best-known for his years with Guns N’ Roses, has had a long and successful career working with a wide variety of artists, including Nikki Sixx, Slash, Nancy Sinatra, Rockstar Supernova, Heart, Slim Jim Phantom, and MC5, as well as releasing several solo albums.

ALICE COOPER TOUR DATES:

1/31 — Augusta, GA — Bell Auditorium

2/1 — Cherokee, NC — Harrah’s Casino Resort Event Center

2/2 — Greensboro, NC — Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

2/4 — Mobile, AL — Saenger Theatre

2/6 — Orlando, FL — Hard Rock

2/7 — Ft Myers, FL — Barbara Mann Performing Arts Hall

2/8 — Clearwater, FL — Coachmen Park

2/11 — St. Augustine, FL — Amphitheatre

2/13-2/17 — Miami, FL — Rock Legends Cruise

Alice will be announcing further 2025 tour dates, with Nita Strauss back in the fold, including already-annnounced shows May 9 at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio, the Boardwalk Rock Festival in Ocean City, Maryland on May 18, and August 15 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field with My Chemical Romance.

More information, including ticket and VIP package purchases, can be found here.