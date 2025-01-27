BLINK-182 Announce Hollywood Palladium Show To Benefit LA Fire Relief Efforts!

Multi-platinum, award-winning band blink-182 – Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker — have announced a one night only benefit show at the Hollywood Palladium on February 13th to support LA fire relief. 100% of the ticket proceeds from the Live Nation produced event will be donated to the Pasadena Humane Society, California Fire Department, LAFD Foundation, and ARC Firefighter Fund. Punk band Alkaline Trio – Matt Skiba, Dan Andriano, and Atom Willard – will open as support.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale Monday, January 27 at 3 p.m. PT at ticketmaster.com. To protect the prices originally set by the artist, this show will use Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange for all necessary resale and make tickets mobile only and restricted from transfer. This means if fans purchase tickets and can no longer attend, they’ll have the option to resell them to other fans at the original price paid using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange tool.

About blink-182:

Since their humble beginnings nearly thirty years ago, when they started playing in a San Diego garage, ‘blink-182’ have sold over fifty-million albums worldwide and rocked audiences from Adelaide to Zurich having become one of the defining rock bands of their generation. According to The New York Times, “No punk band of the 1990s has been more influential than ‘blink-182’.” While ‘blink-182’ have already racked up more than their fair share of platinum records and blockbuster singles, they are looking forward to their 10th studio album. With DeLonge back after nearly a decade fans can expect that electric on stage magic that the trio has delivered over the years. With their new album due in 2023, ‘blink-182’ is stoked to be facing their future together.

About Alkaline Trio:

In their 25-year journey, Alkaline Trio has built a dark, brooding musical universe that mirrors the chaos of reality, and their monumental tenth album, *Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs*, feels more timely than ever amidst global turmoil. After a five-year hiatus, the band returned to basics, recording at Dave Grohl’s Studio 606 with Grammy-winning producer Cameron Webb to capture their raw, signature sound. The album blends their hallmark dueling vocals, anthemic choruses, and macabre lyricism with imagery of nightmares, mass shootings, and tainted drugs, while also pushing into fresh creative territory. Marking the final record with longtime drummer Derek Grant, now replaced by Atom Willard, *Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs* reinforces Alkaline Trio’s legacy as influential punk stalwarts with a continued drive to evolve.