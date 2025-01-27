One of the most trusted global voices in personal growth and mindset, Mel Robbins, brings her life-changing insights to the stage for her inaugural global outing—Let Them The Tour. The award-winning #1 apple ranked podcast host, NYT #1 Best-selling author, and one of the most followed and sought after experts in mindset, behavior change, and life improvement will begin her tour on Friday, May 2, at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, MA.

The Live Nation produced tour will inspire and motivate audiences across major cities in the U.S., Canada and the UK. The North America run will conclude at New York City’s iconic Beacon Theatre on Friday, May 16. Details for the London appearance will be announced at a later date.

“This is my first ever live tour, and it is going to be absolutely incredible,” said Robbins. “Grab your friends, your siblings, your mom, your dad, your roommates, and do not miss this experience. I can’t wait to see you, hug you, laugh, dance, and inspire you. I am counting the days until I can finally see you in real life!”

Audiences can expect a transformative evening as Robbins shares the key to happiness, success, and love based on the Let Them movement. Two simple words—Let Them—will set you free and puts the power to create a life you love back in your hands. The tour will leave attendees not only entertained but also equipped with tools to take their lives to the next level and will create an unforgettable experience for anyone seeking personal growth and connection.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, January 28 at 10am local time on melrobbins.com/tour.

VIP: Fans can purchase exclusive VIP packages, which include a meet-and-greet with Mel Robbins and a photo opportunity. For more details, visit melrobbins.com/tour.

LET THEM TOUR DATES:

Fri May 02 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

Fri May 09 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

Sun May 11 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre (matinee show)

Fri May 16 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Date TBA – London, UK – Venue TBA

ABOUT MEL ROBBINS

Mel Robbins is the creator and host of the award-winning The Mel Robbins Podcast, one of the most successful podcasts in the world, and a #1 New York Times bestselling author. She has amassed 25 million followers online and is considered the most sought after expert in life improvement, mindset, and behavior change. The Wall Street Journal calls her a “billion-view podcaster” and TIME Magazine says she gives millions of listeners around the globe “a reason to believe in themselves.”

Her books have been translated into 50 languages and include the #1 New York Times, #1 Amazon, #1 Audible, and #1 Sunday Times bestselling The Let Them Theory, which is the most successful non-fiction book launch in history, with over 1.2 million copies sold within a month of its release date. She is also the author of the multimillion-copy-selling The 5 Second Rule, The High 5 Habit, and seven #1 audiobook releases on Audible.

USA Today calls Mel “a force to be reckoned with.” She is a global phenomenon in the publishing industry and podcasting. Her Boston-based media production company, 143 Studios, produces award-winning content, podcasts, events, audio series, online courses, journals, and books, along with professional development education for partners like Starbucks, Ulta Beauty, JP Morgan Chase, LinkedIn, Headspace, and Audible.

The Mel Robbins Podcast has won some of the most prestigious awards given to podcasts, including Webby, Signal Awards, and more. It was also recognized as one of Apple Podcasts’ Top Shared and Followed Shows of 2024 and 2023 and Spotify Top Global Shows of 2024. Notable accolades for Robbins include being a Forbes 50 Over 50 Honoree, USA Today Top 5 Mindset & Performance Coaches in the World, and one of the fifty most influential influencers on The Hollywood Reporter’s Creator A-List in 2024.

Learn more at melrobbins.com.