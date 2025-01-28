DANIEL TOSH Adds New Dates To “Daniel Tosh Live 2025” Standup Comedy Tour

2025 is a huge year for comedy! Daniel Tosh has added 8 new shows to his Daniel Tosh Live 2025. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will now visit New York on April 4 at Beacon Theatre with stops in Kansas City, Omaha, Minneapolis and more.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Wednesday, January 29. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, January 31 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

DANIEL TOSH LIVE 2025 TOUR DATES:

Sat Feb 08 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan*

Fri Apr 04 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Sat Apr 05 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre New Jersey

Sat Apr 26 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan*

Tue Jun 17 – Kansas City, MO – Kansas City Music Hall

Wed Jun 18 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater

Thu Jun 19 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

Sat Jun 21 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

Sun Jun 22 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater

Wed Jun 25 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Sat Oct 04 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan*

Sat Nov 08 – Las Vegas. NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan*

* Already Onsale

ABOUT DANIEL TOSH

Daniel Tosh is a comedian, host, writer and producer. After graduating from the University of Central Florida with a degree in Marketing, Daniel moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in comedy. His stand up career accelerated in 2001 after a performance on The Late Show with David Letterman after which Daniel would continue on to appear in other shows including his own COMEDY CENTRAL PRESENTS, a 30 minute special two years later. He was also seen on PREMIUM BLEND and multiple episodes of THE TONIGHT SHOW.

In 2005, Comedy Central would go on to release his debut album, TRUE STORIES I MADE UP. Daniel would later release three additional hour long specials for the network, all to popular and critical acclaim; COMPLETELY SERIOUS (2007), HAPPY THOUGHTS (2011) and PEOPLE PLEASER (2016).

Daniel is best known for hosting and creating TOSH.0, which aired on Comedy Central from 2009-2020. The show showcased internet clips with the addition of Daniel’s comedic perspective. It was one of the longest running comedy series for Comedy Central and at its height became the most watched show by men from 18-34 on cable television.

Daniel can currently be heard and seen hosting his latest project, TOSH SHOW, a video podcast for iHeart Media. The show premiered to fantastic response garnering millions of watches and listens in the first weeks.

Daniel also Executive Produced and starred in BRICKELBERRY for three seasons for Comedy Central. His other voiceover work was also featured on PARADISE PD and THE LIFE AND TIMES OF TIM.

Daniel has appeared in comedy festivals and toured all over the world including New Zealand, Australia, Montreal and Ireland and at one point in his career was averaging over 100 college performances a year. Daniel currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife and family.

