BLUES TRAVELER and GIN BLOSSOMS Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Multi-platinum rock legends Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms have joined forces for an electrifying co-headlining summer tour. Currently headlining The 90s Cruise at sea, the bands behind iconic hits like “Run-Around” and “Hey Jealousy” have announced a 30-date tour set to kick off on Friday, July 4 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The trek, wrapping up on Sunday, September 14 at Bourbon & Beyond Festival, will bring their high-energy performances to amphitheaters and theater stages across the U.S.
Blues Traveler — currently celebrating 30 years since the release of their GRAMMY® Award-winning breakthrough hit “Run-Around” — and Gin Blossoms will be joined on the tour by legendary alternative rock band Spin Doctors, best known for their chart-topping and GRAMMY®-nominated hit “Two Princes.”
Ticket on-sales begin Friday, February 7 at 10am local time, with the exception of a few dates. Visit the Blues Traveler website or the Gin Blossoms website for more information and to purchase tickets.
John Popper of Blues Traveler shares, “Getting to play with dear old friends like Gin Blossoms and the Spin Doctors is one of the great benefits of a touring career that spans almost four decades now. These are exceptional players and performers, and they push us to play even harder. Everybody digs in and makes each other better. We are looking forward to a great year of music!”
“We can’t wait to rock this summer with our old friends Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors,” Chan Kinchla of Blues Traveler adds. “It’s gonna be a great run, lots of hits, lots of jammin’ and I’m sure plenty of cross pollinating. We are looking forward to seeing everyone all around the country this summer!”
Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms says, “We have a long and colorful history with Spin Doctors, and have crossed paths with Blues Traveler many times. A lot of people have great memories with these three bands. It will be a really fun summer.”
“Hitting the road with our friends Blues Traveler is going to be an absolute blast,” Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms continues. “These shows will be packed with great songs, good vibes, and the kind of summer nights you never forget.” Gin Blossoms’ Scott Johnson adds, “There’s nothing like the energy of a summer tour — great crowds, killer music, and the open road ahead.” We’re beyond excited to hit the stage with Blues Traveler.”
Spin Doctors’ guitarist Eric Schenkman shares, “We are absolutely stoked to hit the road this summer with our old pals and 90’s cohorts Gin Blossoms and Blues Traveler. It’s gonna be epic.”
