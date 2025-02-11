EXXXOTICA Marks 20 Years of Adult Entertainment: The Nation’s Biggest Adult Event Returns to Chicago, April 11-13!

When EXXXOTICA first opened its doors in South Beach 20 years ago, it was an ambitious dream to create the nation’s largest adult event. Now, as it marks its 20th anniversary, EXXXOTICA is set to return to Chicago for what promises to be its most spectacular show yet.

EXXXOTICA (https://exxxoticaexpo.com), presented by MyFreeCams (https://myfreecams.com), will take place April 11-13 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

Last year’s EXXXOTICA Chicago was the largest in the expo’s 57-show history, drawing more than 30,000 attendees. This year’s event is expected to be even bigger, featuring more than 300 stars, 150 exhibitors and sponsors, and an enhanced lineup of entertainment and educational content.

The Chaturbate Entertainment Stage (https://chaturbate.com) will host an exciting mix of live performances, while the EXXXOTICA Seminar Series, sponsored by BasisDx (https://basisdx.org), the event’s official STI testing partner, will provide engaging discussions on industry trends, health, and sexuality.

Several fan-favorite attractions will return with new features and upgrades. The Dungeon Experience, sponsored by Bad Dragon (https://bad-dragon.com), will feature interactive furniture and displays by Metalbound (https://metalbound.com). Meanwhile, CouplesX, sponsored by Kasidie.com, will take EXXXOTICA’s swinger lifestyle section to new heights with yearlong anniversary celebrations.

The EXXXOTICA Spotlight, sponsored by LoyalFans (https://loyalfans.com), will showcase some of the biggest stars, content creators, and influencers in the adult industry. Many fan favorites are already confirmed, with more names to be announced in the coming weeks.

Attendees can also look forward to exclusive surprises and special events throughout the anniversary year. For updates on guest appearances, special announcements, hotel information, and giveaways, visit EXXXOTICAexpo.com.

“We can’t begin to express how excited we are for this year’s events, especially our return to Chicago,” said J. Handy, director of 3XEvents, producers of EXXXOTICA. “From where we started 20 years ago to where we are now blows my mind. We owe a big thank you to all our sponsors, exhibitors, and the hundreds of thousands of fans who have supported us through the years. Our gratitude is infinite, and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone in 2025.”

Tickets and VIP Access

Tickets are on sale now at https://exxxoticaexpo.com/tickets. VIP tickets include:

A custom VIP T-shirt and show bag

A commemorative poster and pin

Freebies and discounts from exhibitors and sponsors

Access to the VIP viewing area, featuring a cash bar—the only place to consume alcohol at the showExclusive entry to nightly after-parties, with free or preferred access for VIPs

Tickets are also available for upcoming 20th-anniversary events in Miami (June 27-29), New Jersey (Oct. 24-26), and Washington, D.C. (Dec. 5-7).

Friday is Ladies Free Friday at EXXXOTICA, where all women receive complimentary general admission. Advance registration is encouraged to skip the lines at https://LadiesFreeFriday.com. It’s the perfect girls’ night out or a date night to remember.

Exhibit and Sponsorship Opportunities

Exhibit and sponsorship sales are now open for all 2025 EXXXOTICA events, and premium booth locations are selling quickly. Businesses interested in participating can request a sales kit at https://exxxoticaexpo.com/exhibit.