James “Murr” Murray Brings “The Errors Tour” to M Resort Spa Casino April 5th!

Get ready to laugh, Las Vegas! James “Murr” Murray, the beloved comedian, writer, and executive producer best known as “Murr” from the hit TV show Impractical Jokers on TBS and The Misery Index, is bringing his stand-up comedy tour, The Errors Tour, to M Resort Spa Casino. Murr will take the stage at the M Pavilion on Saturday, April 5, for a night of nonstop laughter and interactive comedy like never before.

For more than a decade, Murr and his lifelong friends Sal, Joe, and Q have been entertaining audiences across the country with their signature pranks and outrageous humor. Now, he’s stepping into the spotlight solo with Murr Live, a unique and hysterical stand-up comedy experience that invites fans to be part of the show. Audiences can expect an evening filled with hilarious storytelling, never-before-seen personal videos from Impractical Jokers, and a live, interactive Impractical Jokers experience that puts fans right in the action!

Tickets for James “Murr” Murray: The Errors Tour go on sale Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.

EVENT DETAILS:

What: James “Murr” Murray: The Errors Tour

When: Friday, April 5, 2025

Where: M Pavilion, M Resort Spa Casino, Henderson, NV

Tickets On Sale: February 14 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster

Don’t miss your chance to see Murr Live and experience a night of side-splitting comedy and interactive fun! Doors to the M Pavilion will open at 7 p.m. on April 5 and for more information about upcoming concerts and events, visit www.themresort.com.