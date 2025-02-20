BIG TIME RUSH Announces 2025 ‘Big Time Rush In Real Life Worldwide’ Tour

Big Time Rush is gearing up for a massive 2025 with the announcement of a brand-new tour, BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE.

BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE will give fans exactly what they’ve long asked for – the band will play every song from every episode of their hit Nickelodeon show, many of which, have never been played live. Rushers will finally get to revisit their favorite moments from the show, plus many more surprises. Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman, also known as Jo and Gustavo on the show, will be joining the band as support on all tour dates, making for an epic reunion.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off in Birmingham, AL on July 9. Carlos, Kendall, James & Logan will hit over 50 cities this year in the U.S., U.K. and Europe in a career-spanning, worldwide celebration of their hits, their fans & their friendship. The band is set to announce additional tour dates in more countries at another time.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Tuesday, February 25. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 28 at 10am local time at BigTimeRushOfficial.com.

BIG TIME RUSH FAN CLUB MEMBERS WILL HAVE FIRST ACCESS TO TICKETS AND VIP UPGRADES starting on Tuesday, February 25. Upgrade packages vary but may include meet and greets, access to the “Palm Woods” VIP lounge, pre-show huddle with BTR and more. For more information on VIP upgrades and to sign up to be a BTR fan club member, go to BigTimeRushOfficial.com

U.S. VIP: This tour will also offer a variety of different premium ticket packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, exclusive access to a pre-show party, exclusive message from Big Time Rush delivered via QR code, early entry into the venue & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

UK/EU: Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Italy, France, Belgium and Netherlands. Mastercard Presale starts Wednesday 26th February at 10am local. Plus, Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets are available in the countries listed and the UK from Friday 28th February at 10am local. Check out priceless.com/music for details.

In a new viral tour announcement video, the guys of Big Time Rush answer the call. Big Time Rush is bringing their hit Nick series on the road worldwide with original co-stars Katelyn Tarver & Stephen Kramer Glickman. The band is reassembling with longtime fans and old friends for an epic journey as they embark on their most exciting tour to date. Watch tour announcement HERE.

Big Time Rush will celebrate their tour announcement with a BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE POP-UP EXPERIENCE that will open in Los Angeles, CA for one weekend only and will be FREE to the public, on March 1 & 2. The pop-up event will be at MG Studios, located at 1319 W. 11th Street, in downtown Los Angeles and will be open to the public from 11am-5pm on Saturday, March 1 and from 11am-4pm on Sunday, March 2. Fans of Big Time Rush (the band and the TV show) will be able to explore several nostalgia-packed spaces and relive unforgettable moments from the TV show – step inside the Palm Woods, Rocque Records, get an exclusive look at memorabilia from the show, merch and more.

“We truly have the best fans in the world and when we sat down to plot this tour we wanted to give them everything they have always asked us for and dreamed of. That’s the reason we are so excited to be going on the road all over the world to play every song from every episode of the TV show. We know how many of our fans hold these songs close to their hearts having first heard so many of them watching our show,” said the band of the brand-new tour. “We couldn’t be more excited to also be bringing our dear friends from the TV show Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman who we have never gotten the chance to tour with before. We have so many surprises in store for our Rushers for the In Real Life Worldwide tour and can’t wait to see everyone on the road very soon!”

Big Time Rush became an overnight sensation in 2009 from the launch of the Nickelodeon television series Big Time Rush. The show was a huge success and catapulted the group into real-life stardom, as they went on to release 3 studio albums and performed across the globe, including five tours from 2011 to 2014. In June 2020, the band held a surprise virtual reunion to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their smash hit “Worldwide,” resulting in mass hysteria amongst their fans and in the media. In March 2021, all four seasons of Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush were added to Netflix and the band went viral once again, increasing fan demand for an official reunion. Soon after, the band announced they would come together for two special live shows in New York and Chicago, both of which sold-out in a matter of minutes, blowing expectations out of the water and proving the power of the band’s devoted fandom.

Since reuniting, Big Time Rush has completed three back-to-back sold-out tours, selling out venues across the globe, including New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden. Their first new album in over 10 years, Another Life, was released in 2023 to praise from critics and fans alike.

BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE TOUR – NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Date City Venue Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Birmingham, AL Coca-Cola Amphitheater Friday, July 11, 2025 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater Saturday, July 12, 2025 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Sunday, July 13, 2025 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Tuesday, July 15, 2025 Jacksonville, FL Dailys Place Wednesday, July 16, 2025 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Friday, July 18, 2025 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park Saturday, July 19, 2025 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Sunday, July 20, 2025 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater Friday, July 25, 2025 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center Saturday, July 26, 2025 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday, July 27, 2025 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion Tuesday, July 29, 2025 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Friday, August 1, 2025 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium Saturday, August 2, 2025 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann Sunday, August 3, 2025 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC Tuesday, August 5, 2025 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater Wednesday, August 6, 2025 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre Friday, August 8, 2025 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Saturday, August 9, 2025 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater Sunday, August 10, 2025 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Tuesday, August 12, 2025 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center Wednesday, August 13, 2025 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre Friday, August 15, 2025 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP Saturday, August 16, 2025 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion Sunday, August 17, 2025 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman Tuesday, August 19, 2025 Austin, TX Moody Center Wednesday, August 20, 2025 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre Friday, August 22, 2025 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater Saturday, August 23, 2025 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Sunday, August 24, 2025 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Tuesday, August 26, 2025 Los Angeles, CA Intuit Dome Wednesday, August 27, 2025 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord Friday, August 29, 2025 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre Saturday, August 30, 2025 Las Vegas, NV PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE TOUR – EUROPE DATES:

Date City Venue Friday, November 14, 2025 Vienna, Austria Wiener Stadthalle Monday, November 17, 2025 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena Thursday, November 20, 2025 Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena Saturday, November 22, 2025 Prague, Czech Republic Sportovní hala Fortuna Sunday, November 23, 2025 Berlin, Germany Uber Arena Monday, November 24, 2025 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Milan, Italy Unipol Forum Thursday, November 27, 2025 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion Saturday, November 29, 2025 Barcelona, Spain Sant Jordi Club Sunday, November 30, 2025 Madrid, Spain Palacio Vistalegre Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Paris, France Zenith Paris – La Villette Friday, December 5, 2025 Brussels, Belgium Forest National Monday, December 8, 2025 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome Thursday, December 11, 2025 London, UK OVO Arena Wembley Sunday, December 14, 2025 Athens, Greece OAKA Basketball Arena

ABOUT BIG TIME RUSH:

Big Time Rush became an overnight sensation in November 2009 when the scripted TV show of the same name launched on Nickelodeon. The show focused on the Hollywood adventures of four hockey players from Minnesota after they were selected to form a boy band. The show became a huge success and later, Carlos, Kendall, James, and Logan came to life as a band off the screen releasing three full length albums and performing across the globe. As the show concluded in July 2013 and after four years of recording music and touring as a band, they went their separate ways but remained close friends through the years.

After 7 years, in an effort to bring joy to their fans during quarantine around the world, the members of Big Time Rush decided to appear together as a group to send a message of love and togetherness. This was soon followed by a socially distant performance of an acoustic version of their smash hit, “Worldwide”. These appearances resulted in hysteria amongst their fans and in the media, followed by BTR receiving 10+ million streams in 2020 alone. Four seasons of the TV show were added to Net?ix in March 2021 and have appeared in the Net?ix “Top 10” trending titles.

The band finished off 2021 with a performance at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Philadelphia as well as 2 sold out shows in Chicago and NYC, capping it off with the release of their ?rst single in 8 years, “Call It Like I See It”.

The power group kicked off 2022 stronger than ever with the launch of their wildly successful, sold-out Forever Tour, as well as all new music, including hit singles “Honey,” “Fall,” and “Not Giving You Up.” The Forever Tour included numerous sell outs including shows in Chicago, at New York City’s legendary Madison Square Garden and on all dates on their Mexico Tour. The tour concluded in early 2023 in South America with shows in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Chile.

Another Life, which was released in June of 2023, was the band’s first new studio album release in ten years and was followed up by a special deluxe version in November. The band’s 2023 Can’t Get Enough Tour sold out amphitheater and arena shows – selling out venues across the US including Los Angeles’s KIA Forum and New York’s Jones Beach on the 39-city run. Across 2022 and 2023 the band’s reunion resulted in over 600,000 tickets sold.

2024 was another incredible year for Big Time Rush, including several sold-out international tours in the UK, Europe, Asia & Australia. The band ended the year with their sold-out holiday extravaganza – Big Time Rush On Ice – bringing their fans together for a first of its kind skating and concert spectacle on ice.