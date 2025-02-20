‘Cheech and Chong’s Last Movie’ To Hit Theaters Exclusively In April 2025!

For over five decades, Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong have been synonymous with counterculture comedy, lighting up audiences with their irreverent humor, stoner antics, and sharp social commentary. Now, the legendary duo is taking one final trip down memory lane with Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie, a documentary that dives deep into their careers, their impact on comedy, and their undeniable influence on pop culture.

Directed by David L. Bushell, this long-awaited film isn’t just a retrospective—it’s a love letter to the partnership that revolutionized comedy in the 1970s and beyond. From their breakout stand-up routines and best-selling comedy albums to cult-classic films like Up in Smoke and Nice Dreams, the documentary captures the highs (and some lows) of their decades-long journey. Featuring never-before-seen footage, candid interviews, and a behind-the-scenes look at their creative process, Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie brings fans closer than ever to the duo that made pot humor mainstream.

The film made its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival on March 12, 2024, earning early praise from critics and fans alike. The Hollywood Reporter described it as “a fairly definitive portrait of the legendary comic duo,” while IndieWire noted that, while it may run a little long, it remains “a must-watch for serious comedy fans.”

Fans won’t have to wait too long to see it for themselves—Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie is set for a limited theatrical release on April 20, 2025 (a fitting date for the ultimate stoner comedy duo), followed by a nationwide rollout on April 25, 2025. The official trailer, which has already stirred excitement online, teases a mix of nostalgia, humor, and heart, proving that Cheech and Chong’s legacy is as vibrant as ever.

As they prepare to take their final bow, Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie serves as a tribute to two pioneers of comedy who never lost their groove. It’s a farewell, but it’s also a celebration—one last puff of cinematic history from a duo that changed the game forever.