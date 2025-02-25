SIMPLE PLAN Announces The “Bigger Than You Think!” Tour – In Celebration of Band’s 25th Anniversary!

Hot on the heels of the band’s 25th anniversary, multi-platinum rock band Simple Plan is hitting the road this summer with their Bigger Than You Think! tour, bringing their high-energy show to fans across the USA. Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city tour kicks off on Saturday, August 9 at WAMU Theater in Seattle, WA, making stops in cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Saturday, September 6.

The tour will feature special guests 3OH!3 and Bowling for Soup on all dates, with rising pop-rock artist LØLØ opening each show.

Chuck Comeau of Simple Plan shared, “We’re so excited for our “Bigger Than You Think!” US tour this summer! It’s hard to believe, but these will be our first proper US headline shows in more than 8 years and the timing couldn’t be better as we celebrate our 25th anniversary as a band! To mark this very special milestone of 25 years of Simple Plan, we will be putting on the biggest shows of our lives, playing everything from our biggest hits to songs we haven’t performed in years, and bringing the most elaborate stage production we’ve ever had! It’s gonna be epic! We’re also inviting our very good friends 3OH!3, Bowling for Soup and LØLØ along for the ride! We have played with these amazing artists many times all over the world and they always put on a sick show. This is such a stacked line-up, we promise you’ll be singing your heart out to every song, from beginning to end!

It’s gonna be BIG , we hope to see you there!”

Simple Plan, known for their anthemic hits like “Welcome to My Life”, “Perfect, and “I’m Just a Kid”, continues to bring their signature blend of pop-punk energy and heartfelt lyrics to audiences worldwide. The tour follows their latest album, Harder Than It Looks, and celebrates over two decades of chart-topping music and unforgettable live performances. The group’s Amazon Prime documentary will be coming later this summer.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Tuesday, February 25. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, February 28 at 10 AM local time at officialsimpleplan.com.

Simple Plan will donate $1 from each ticket sold on this tour to the Simple Plan Foundation. Established in 2005, the Simple Plan Foundation focuses on helping young people in need and showcasing the power of music as a tool to find purpose and direction in life. Since its inception the Simple Plan Foundation has donated over $2M to various charitable causes in Canada and has been awarded many prestigious distinctions for its philanthropic work.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Bigger Than You Think! tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 25 at 12pm local time until Thursday, February 27th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VIP: Simple Plan will also offer a variety of different VIP experiences for fans to take the day to the next level. Experiences vary but include meet and greets, selfie and photo opportunities with the band, VIP laminates, and more. All are ticketless upgrades. For more information, visit officialsimpleplan.com/vip.

TOUR DATES:

Sat Aug 09 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Sun Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

Tue Aug 12 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wed Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Thu Aug 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Sat Aug 16 – Sandy, UT – The Plaza at America First Field

Sun Aug 17 – Denver, CO – The JunkYard

Tue Aug 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Wed Aug 20 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Concert Cove

Thu Aug 21 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

Sat Aug 23 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Tue Aug 26 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Fri Aug 29 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Aug 31 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome

Tue Sep 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 03 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Fri Sep 05 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sat Sep 06 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory