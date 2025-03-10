Puffin Drinkwear To Unleash The Magic of Limited Edition Golden Puffin on March 17th!

Spring is knocking, and Puffin is ready to help their Puffin Friends Forever (PFF’s) celebrate in style—introducing the Golden Puffin! Forged in dazzling (almost) 24K gold, this special-edition Puffin is as brilliant as it is functional. It’ll keep your drinks perfectly chilled and your hands comfortably cozy. Drinks adore the Golden Puffin, and we know you will too!

To get your hands on one of these beauties, you’ll need to act fast—this shimmering treasure is ultra-rare, with only 50 Golden Puffins available worldwide. Mark your calendars: the Golden Puffin lands exclusively at puffindrinkwear.com on March 17, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to own a bit of Puffin gold!

Puffin Drinkwear Affiliate Partners: Avantlink / Skimlinks / Sovrn

About Puffin Drinkwear:

Puffin was born in Bend, Oregon in 2019, sitting around the campfire. Founder Tyrone Hazen was sitting with friends, celebrating good times, with drinks in hand, and as the fire roared Hazen found himself with a common dilemma: how to keep his beer cold and his hands toasty. Without hesitation, a friend ripped off a piece of his sleeping bag and handed it over. Then the stars aligned to create what we like to call The Moment and the question that formed Puffin: “Wouldn’t it be rad if my beer bottle had its own sleeping bag?” And with it, we created a whole new way to keep your drinks cold and look good doing it. You might call it magic. We call it Drink Wear!