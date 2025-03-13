DAVE CHAPPELLE To Play Hannibal Buress’ ISOLA BROOKLYN – Tonight!

Breaking news for you comedy fans! Comedian Dave Chappelle will be performing at Isola Brooklyn — Thursday, March 13 at 8 PM (doors at 7 PM)!

Multi-hyphenate Hannibal Buress opened Isola Brooklyn, a newly renovated entertainment venue which took over the iconic space formerly known as The Knitting Factory (361 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211) on Sunday, March 9. The venue will feature the flagship event Isola Sundays, a weekly comedy show that will continue the legacy of Buress’ legendary “Comedy at the Knitting Factory.”

For over a decade, “Comedy at the Knitting Factory” was one of New York City’s most beloved independent comedy nights. Founded in 2009 and hosted by Buress, the weekly show quickly became a must-attend event. It is known for showcasing rising comedy stars alongside surprise performances from Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Robin Williams, Deon Cole, Michael Che, John Mulaney, Ilana Glazer, and many more.

As a performer, Buress is best known for his standup comedy and acting, but Isola Brooklyn reflects his broader artistic vision, being named after the Mississippi town his mother’s side of the family is from where he spent some summers as a kid. In recent years, he has made waves in the music scene as Eshu Tune, sharing the stage with Black Thought and The Roots, Little Brother, Robert Glasper, MonoNeon, Marc Rebellit and more. Last year, he released the music video for his single “I Lift Weights”, featuring appearances from Ilana Glazer (Broad City) and Kumail Nanjiani.

With Isola Brooklyn, Buress is building something beyond just another venue—he’s creating a home for artists and fans to connect in an unforgettable way.

In addition to Isola Sundays, Buress is launching another signature event at Isola Brooklyn—Eshu Tuesdays. Happening once a month, Eshu Tuesdays will be a high-energy night of music, comedy, and improvisation featuring a live band and special musical guests.

Isola Brooklyn has partnered with Eventbrite as its official ticketing platform, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience for guests. As a newly minted member of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), the venue joins a network dedicated to supporting independent live entertainment. The 325-capacity main room will feature a state-of-the-art Dragonfire Acoustics sound system, delivering an immersive, high-fidelity audio experience for every performance. Additionally, former Knitting Factory General Manager Tiana Lopez has joined Isola as General Manager, bringing her extensive experience and deep ties to the local music and comedy scene to lead the venue’s operations.

