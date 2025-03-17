BEYONCÉ Unveils Date Highly Anticipated Las Vegas Date For ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’

BEYONCÉ has announced a highly anticipated Vegas show at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 25. Her Cowboy Carter Tour continues to shatter records across North America and Europe. Initially set for 22 stadiums, overwhelming demand added nine more shows. Now over 94% sold out, the tour has set multiple venue records worldwide.

COWBOY CARTER TOUR, celebrating the release of her groundbreaking eighth studio album COWBOY CARTER, is produced and directed by Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation. Dubbed “*THE* Tour of 2025” by Cosmopolitan, COWBOY CARTER TOUR made its monumental launch ahead of her history making Grammy wins for COWBOY CARTER. Fans got a preview of the award-winning album in a full concert setting during Beyoncé’s electrifying BEYONCE BOWL Halftime performance—which drew over 27 million U.S. viewers during Netflix’s first-ever NFL 2024 Christmas Gameday. Viewership for the program is now over 60 Million.

TICKET DETAILS: For the newly added show, there will be multiple presales ahead of the general on-sale. The general on-sale will take place starting Tuesday, March 25 at 12pm local time at beyonce.com. Additional presale information below.

BEYHIVE PRESALE: For the newly added date, the BeyHive presale begins March 20 at 12pm local through March 23 at 10pm local. More information will be available at Beyonce.com.

In addition, sponsored presales will take place in select markets internationally:

U.S. – Citi Presale: Citi is the Official Card for the presale of the COWBOY CARTER TOUR . Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the newly added show beginning March 21 at 12pm local time until March 23 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment® program. For those who are not existing Citi cardmembers, consumers can apply for the Citi Custom Cash Card online.* For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com

Marriott Bonvoy, the world’s leading hospitality company and official hotel partner of COWBOY CARTER TOUR, is providing Marriott Bonvoy members the opportunity to access unparalleled perks and experiences in cities across the tour.

Sir Davis, the premium, award-winning whiskey, is the official spirit of the tour. Launched on September 4, 2024, SirDavis is challenging the category norms and is on a mission to redefine the category and invite new consumers to feel welcome to participate in the world of luxury whisky.

Cécred, the prestige, award-winning hair brand founded and owned by Beyoncé, is the official beauty brand of the tour. Launched in February 2024, Cécred is an inclusive force of excellence in the industry, with its products combining patent-pending technology and ancient hair rituals to deliver visible strength, moisture, and shine for every type and texture.

TRAVEL PACKAGES: Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, is providing curated experience packages for COWBOY CARTER TOUR. Vibee packages include premium concert tickets, two-night hotel accommodations and much more. For more information and to get early access to tickets to the newly added date via Vibee’s packages on sale Thu March 20 , please visit beyonce.vibee.com.

Beyoncé continues making her mark off the stage through the BeyGOOD Foundation. During the tour, the Foundation continues its work of helping communities with programs in entrepreneurship, scholarships, disaster response, including helping those affected by the recent wildfires in the Los Angeles, California area.

COWBOY CARTER TOUR DATES:

April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 01, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 04, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 07, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 09, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 29, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 14, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 16, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 22, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 13, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 14, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 25, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium