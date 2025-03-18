JOHN LEGEND Announces Dates For 2025 “Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour”

Multi-platinum, 13-time Grammy Award-winner John Legend today announced the “Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour,” bringing his acclaimed debut album back to the stage. Presales for UK/EU dates begin Wednesday, March 19, with general on-sale starting Friday, March 21. North America presales begin Wednesday, March 26, followed by general on-sale Friday, March 28. For additional details and ticket information, visit johnlegend.com .

Backed by his full band, Legend’s “Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour” will showcase a set list celebrating the entirety of Get Lifted, which garnered eight nominations and won three Grammy Awards at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards, including Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Ordinary People,” Best R&B Album for Get Lifted, and Best New Artist. Each night, Legend will deliver a mix of deep cuts, fan favorites, and fresh renditions of the album’s beloved tracks like the Grammy-winning “Ordinary People” (his breakout hit that reached the Billboard Top 40 and the UK R&B Singles chart), “Used to Love U,” “Number One,” and “So High.” In addition to honoring Get Lifted, the live show will feature Legend’s other career-spanning hits, showcasing the musical depth and storytelling that have been hallmarks of his artistry for the past two decades.

To celebrate the tour announcement, Legend will stop by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this evening where he’ll appear as both a talk and musical guest, performing “Used to Love U” alongside Black Thought, backed by The Roots. Bringing a fresh take to one of the album’s essential tracks, Black Thought is featured on the remixed version of “Used 2 Love U,” which appears on the digital deluxe and 3LP vinyl editions of Get Lifted (20th Anniversary), out now. In addition to Black Thought, the celebratory release features new contributions from other guest artists including Tems, Killer Mike, Lil Wayne, and Simi. Expanding the original album with 11 bonus tracks, Get Lifted (20th Anniversary) includes eight brand-new remixes, rare B-sides, and two previously unreleased studio performances recorded during the original Get Lifted sessions.

Recorded in a variety of studios across the U.S. from 2001-2004, Get Lifted was originally released in the United States through GOOD Music, Sony Urban Music and Columbia Records on December 28, 2004 (Legend’s 26th birthday). The album’s uncanny melodic blend of R&B, neo-soul, hip-hop, cosmopolitan sophistication, and sly street smarts signaled the arrival of a new major artist with deep musical roots, an affinity for pop music, and a plan for the future.

With all songs written or co-written by Legend, who also served as co-producer on much of the album, Get Lifted introduced him to the world as a top-tier tunesmith with a lyrical sensibility that captured the full spectrum and emotional reality of human affairs, from the raunchy to the sublime.

A prodigious musical talent, singer/songwriter/pianist Legend had already made his mark on hit records before writing and recording Get Lifted. A sought-after behind-the-scenes talent, he played piano on Lauryn Hill’sEverything Is Everything and sang backup vocals for Jay-Z and Alicia Keys. As the first artist to sign with Kanye West’s GOOD Music, Legend quickly made his mark, breaking into the Billboard 200 Top 10 (#4) withGet Lifted, which also reached #1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album entered the Billboard 200 at #7, selling 116,000 copies in its first week—his first Top 10 debut. Legend didn’t just cross over from R&B and hip-hop to pop; he both bridged and defied genres.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has since certified Get Lifted as Double Platinum, with “Ordinary People” also earning Double Platinum status as a single.

Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour Dates :

05/27/25 @ OVO Hydro in Glasgow, UK^

05/29/25 @ Co-op Live in Manchester, UK

05/30/25 @ Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, UK^

06/01/25 @ The O2 in London, UK^

06/02/25 @ Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, NL^

06/05/25 @ Accor Arena in Paris, FR

06/07/25 @ Olympiahalle in Munich, DE

06/12/25 @ Heartland Festival in Kværndrup, DK

06/14/25 @ Vaulen Open Air Festival in Stavanger, NO

08/23/25 @ Ravinia in Highland Park, IL

08/24/25 @ Ravinia in Highland Park, IL

09/02/25 @ Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA

09/03/25 @ Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA

09/28/25 @ Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA

10/18/25 @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas, TX^

10/19/25 @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land in Houston, TX^

10/21/25 @ Zoo Amphitheatre in Oklahoma City, OK

10/23/25 @ Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, LA

10/24/25 @ Synovus Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park in Atlanta, GA^

10/26/25 @ Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL^

10/28/25 @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, FL^

10/29/25 @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Wilmington, NC^

10/30/25 @ Red Hat Amphitheatre in Raleigh, NC^

11/04/25 @ Barclays Center in New York, NY^

11/05/25 @ The Met in Philadelphia, PA^

11/07/25 @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA^

11/08/25 @ Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT

11/10/25 @ Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH^

11/11/25 @ Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI^

11/13/25 @ Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, ON

11/14/25 @ Place Bell in Montreal, QC

11/16/25 @ Fishers Event Center in Indianapolis, IN^

11/17/25 @ The Factory in St. Louis, MO

11/19/25 @ Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO^

11/20/25 @ Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, UT^

11/22/25 @ Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln, CA

11/23/25 @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego, CA^

12/03/25 @ Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC^

12/05/25 @ WAMU Theater in Seattle, WA^

12/07/25 @ Theater of the Clouds in Portland, OR^

12/09/25 @ Paramount Theatre in Oakland, CA^

^Live Nation Date

ABOUT JOHN LEGEND:

John Legend is an EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum artist and producer, who has garnered 13 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award and three Emmy Awards, among others. Legend has released ten albums over the course of his career; Get Lifted (2004), Once Again (2006), Evolver (2008), Love in the Future (2013), Darkness and Light (2016), ALegendary Christmas Deluxe (2019), Bigger Love (2020), LEGEND (2022), LEGEND (Solo Piano Version) (2023), and My Favorite Dream (2024). Most recently, Legend celebrated the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking debut album with the release of a digital deluxe version—Get Lifted (20th Anniversary)—featuring artists including Tems, Killer Mike & Lil Wayne, Simi and Black Thought. Legend currently serves as a coach on Season 27 of NBC’s The Voice. Beyond his music career, Legend is a co-founder of Get LiftedFilm Co., a production company which has developed projects with major networks including ABC, NBC, FOX, HBO, Showtime, Netflix, and FX, alongside co-founders Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius. Aside from film, TV and theater, Get Lifted has partnered with Zando to form Get Lifted Books, which builds upon Get Lifted Film Co.’s mission of spotlighting stories from dynamic creatives. In 2023, Legend launched Loved01, his effective and affordable unisex skincare brand formulated to treat the needs of melanin-rich skin. As an activist,Legend launched FREEAMERICA in 2015 to change the conversation surrounding criminal justice policies and to end mass incarceration.