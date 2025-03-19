LOST 80’S LIVE: Artist Lineup Revealed For 23rd Anniversary Tour In 2025!

Dust off your neon outfits, tease your hair, and crank up the synthesizers because Lost 80’s Live, the ultimate retro music experience, is returning for its highly anticipated 23rd Anniversary Tour in 2025! Hosted by legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame DJ Richard Blade, this electrifying celebration of 80s music features an incredible lineup of the decade’s most iconic artists and hitmakers.
As the longest-running retro music tour, Lost 80’s Live has become a beloved tradition for fans nationwide, offering an unforgettable evening of nostalgia, music, and memories.
This year’s star-studded lineup includes performances by:
- A Flock Of Seagulls (“I Ran (So Far Away),” “Space Age Love Song”)
- General Public (“Tenderness,” “Never You Done That”)
- Big Country (“In a Big Country,” “Fields of Fire”)
- The Vapors (“Turning Japanese,” “Jimmy Jones”)
- The Icicle Works (“Birds Fly (Whisper to a Scream)”)
- China Crisis (“Working With Fire and Steel,” “Arizona Sky”)
- Josie Cotton (“Johnny Are You Queer,” “He Could Be the One”)
- Belouis Some (“Some People,” “Imagination”)
- The Polecats (“Make a Circuit With Me”)
- Peter Godwin (“Images of Heaven,” “Baby’s in the Mountains”)
This year, Rob Juarez, the creator and producer of Lost 80’s Live, has brought together a powerhouse coalition of promoters—Nederlander, Live Nation, Mammoth, Goldenvoice, AEG, and WorldOne Presents—to expand on the tour’s continued success.
“Lost 80’s Live is more than a concert—it’s a celebration of an era,” says Juarez. “We’re thrilled to be celebrating 23 years of sharing the magic of the 80s, and this year’s tour promises to be our biggest and best yet!”
Described by Rolling Stone as an “all-in-one mega-show” and recognized by Consequence for its “stacked lineups” and unforgettable performances, Lost 80’s Live has become a must-see event for 80s music lovers nationwide.
07.31 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl
08.01 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre at the Boch Center
08.02 – New York City, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
08.03 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheater
08.06 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park
08.08 – Niagara Falls, ON – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort
08.09 – Roanoke, VA – Elmwood Park Amphitheater
08.10 – Macon, GA – Atrium Health Amphitheater
08.12 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center Mahaffey Theater
08.14 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
08.15 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre
08.16 – San Antonio, TX – The Espee
08.17 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08.20 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
08.21 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
08.24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
08.28 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena
08.29 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheater
08.30 – Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery
08.31 – Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley
For the latest updates, a complete list of tour dates, and full artist lineups, visit lost80slive.com. Tickets are on sale now—don’t miss your chance to get lost in the 80s!
ABOUT LOST 80’S LIVE:
Created in 2002 by Rob Juarez of The Boss Booking Agency, Lost 80’s Live has grown to become the longest-running retro music tour, bringing together the most iconic acts of the 1980s. With its incredible lineup of artists and high-energy performances, the tour has entertained hundreds of thousands of fans across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit lost80slive.com.
