BILLY JOEL: AND SO IT GOES — HBO Original Documentary To Debut This Summer!

The HBO Original two-part documentary BILLY JOEL: AND SO IT GOES, directed by Emmy®winners Susan Lacy (HBO’s “Jane Fonda in Five Acts” and “Spielberg”) and Jessica Levin (HBO’s “The Janes” and “Jane Fonda in Five Acts”), will debut on HBO and will be available to stream on Max this summer.

Synopsis: BILLY JOEL: AND SO IT GOES is an expansive portrait of the life and music of Billy Joel, exploring the love, loss, and personal struggles that fuel his songwriting. With unprecedented access to never-before-seen performances, home movies, and personal photographs, along with extensive, in-depth one-on-one interviews, the documentary intimately explores the life and work of Joel, whose music has endured across generations.

“For those who think they know Joel’s story, as well as those who are not as familiar, I believe this two-part film is both a revelation and a surprise. I was drawn to his story as someone who knew little at the outset, and was astounded at how autobiographical his songs are and how complex his story is. We are gratified that Bill trusted us with his story, which we have told as honestly as possible, diving into territory which has not been explored before.” — Susan Lacy, Director and Producer