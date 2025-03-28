GRACE POTTER To Release T Bone Burnett-Produced Album ‘Medicine’ On May 30th

Grammy-nominated musician Grace Potter is set to release her new album Medicine via Hollywood Records on May 30th. In 2008, Potter went into the studio with the legendary T Bone Burnett and cut an album unlike any other in her wildly expansive body of work. Made with a wrecking crew of musical luminaries, the Burnett-produced LP captured Potter at a moment of profound metamorphosis, then wound up shelved.

Potter has now joined forces with Hollywood Records to unearth those recordings from deep in the vaults and release Medicine: a powerhouse album that’s equal parts archival gem and thrilling new addition to her extraordinary catalog. You can pre-order Medicine on Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes.

Also today, Potter released the first single from the album “Before the Sky Falls.” With its strutting grooves, rumbling drums, and frenetic guitar tones, the quietly seductive track channels the supreme pleasure of surrendering to love in times of chaos. One of the first songs recorded for Medicine, “Before The Sky Falls,” also set the tone for near-telepathic improvisation that fueled much of the album. You can stream the track on Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes.

“This record brought me to a new understanding of the diversity of musicality I have within me—it showed me I had so much to share beyond the very male-based, ’70s-throwback, rock-and-roll thing I had been known for up to that point,” says Potter. “Maybe it was just so far behind its time or so ahead of its time that I needed to step away from it for a while, keep exploring and keep moving away from anything derivative. This is an album that truly belongs in its own space, and I’m so happy to finally give it the platform I know it deserves.”

Arriving on the heels of her fifth solo album Mother Road—a 2023 LP that marked her most fiercely visionary work to date—Medicine came to life soon after the release of This Is Somewhere, the 2007 sophomore effort from her former band Grace Potter and the Nocturnals. After stumbling upon a video of Potter delivering an a cappella rendition of the title track from the band’s 2005 debut Nothing but the Water, Burnett didn’t hesitate when approached about working with Potter. Fresh off his widely celebrated turn as producer on Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ Raising Sand, Burnett approached the project with a definitive plan for what would become Medicine.

Recorded at The Village Studios, Medicine strays far from the high-spirited roots-rock of Potter’s earliest work, bringing a shadowy intensity to her soul-baring songs of lust and longing and self-salvation. To carve out the sonic landscape envisioned for the album, Burnett enlisted his longtime collaborators Jim Keltner, bassist Dennis Crouch, guitarist Marc Ribot, and keyboardist Keefus Ciancia.

Over the course of its 12 songs, Medicine achieves a hypnotic power thanks to the charmed interplay between Potter’s shapeshifting voice and the sonic exploration of her collaborators. The tracklisting’s myriad high points include the title track, which has since become a staple in Potter’s notoriously transcendent live show, “If I Was from Paris,” the first song ever written on her iconic Gibson Flying V, and paradigm-shifting “Oasis,” as well as the original, never-before-heard versions of “Losing You,” “Make You Cry,” “To Shore” and “Before the Sky Falls,” out now. You can stream the track on Spotify, Apple Music,and iTunes.

Grace is currently on tour throughout the U.S. and, this summer, she is set to join Chris Stapleton for select dates this summer, including two nights at Madison Square Garden.For the complete itinerary and full ticketing information visit https://www.gracepotter.com/.

‘Medicine’ Track List:

Before The Sky Falls* Losing You* That Phone Money Colors Low Road Medicine Make You Cry* Oasis Paris (Ooh La La) To Shore* Goodbye Kiss

(*previously unreleased)

GRACE POTTER 2025 TOUR DATES

April 5, 2025 – The Masonic – San Francisco, CA

April 12, 2025 – Subaru Winterfest – Bend, OR

April 23, 2025 – Garcia’s – Chicago, IL

April 24, 2025 – Garcia’s – Chicago, IL

April 26, 2025 – Double Decker Arts Festival – Oxford, MS

July 23, 2025 – UBS Arena – Belmont Park, NY *Supporting Chris Stapleton

July 25, 2025 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY *Supporting Chris Stapleton

July 26, 2025 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY *Supporting Chris Stapleton