MY MOM JAYNE: Mariska Hargitay Explores Her Mother’s Life and Legacy in Intimate HBO Documentary

The HBO Original documentary My Mom Jayne, directed by Mariska Hargitay, premieres this June on HBO and will stream on Max. The Emmy® and Golden Globe-winning actress makes her feature directorial debut with this deeply personal film, exploring the life and legacy of her mother, Hollywood icon Jayne Mansfield—nearly sixty years after her tragic death. Hargitay previously co-produced HBO’s Emmy®-winning documentary I Am Evidence with Trish Adlesic.

Synopsis: Hargitay was just three years old when Mansfield died in a car accident at age 34. My Mom Jayne follows her emotional journey to understand the woman behind the legend. Through intimate interviews, rare photos, and never-before-seen home movies, Hargitay uncovers a richer portrait of her mother—both as a public figure and as a deeply personal presence.

Mariska Hargitay, director and producer, says: “his movie is a labor of love and longing. It’s a search for the mother I never knew, an integration of a part of myself I’d never owned, and a reclaiming of my mother’s story and my own truth. I’ve always believed there is strength in vulnerability, and the process of making this film has confirmed that belief like never before.”

Directed and produced by Mariska Hargitay. Produced by Trish Adlesic. Executive produced by Lauran Bromley.