‘Trail of Vengeance’ Starring Rumer Willis Set To Hit Theaters And VOD On May 23rd

SkipStone Pictures, in partnership with Shout! Studios, has announced the release of its latest feature, TRAIL OF VENGEANCE. This gritty Western drama will hit select theaters and on-demand platforms nationwide on Friday, May 23.

Set in the turbulent frontier of 1875, TRAIL OF VENGEANCE follows Katherine Atherton (Rumer Willis), a widow seeking justice for her husband’s (Jeremy Sumpter) murder. Her search leads her to John Scobell (Gbenga Akinnagbe), a former friend of her husband and the first Black agent of the Pinkerton Agency.

The film features a powerhouse ensemble cast including Rumer Willis, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Jeff Fahey, Graham Greene, Eric Nelsen, James Landry Hébert, and Jeremy Sumpter. Their commanding performances bring emotional depth and grit to a story fueled by survival, justice, and the unyielding spirit of the Old West.

Directed and produced by Johnny Remo, founder of SkipStone Pictures, TRAIL OF VENGEANCE blends sweeping cinematography with a powerful story of redemption. “We’re thrilled to share this powerful story of resilience and justice,” said Remo. “The film pays tribute to the enduring human spirit and honors the legacy of the first Black Pinkerton agent.”

Shout! Studios will distribute the film across multiple platforms, including theatrical, digital, and broadcast, ensuring audiences throughout North America can experience this unforgettable story.

TRAIL OF VENGEANCE arrives in select theaters and on-demand Friday, May 23.