Disney Unleashes First Look at “TRON: Ares” — In Theaters October 2025!

Disney has unveiled the first trailer and poster for “TRON: Ares,” the highly anticipated third chapter in the groundbreaking TRON franchise. A follow-up to the 1982 sci-fi classic “TRON” and 2010’s “TRON: Legacy,” the new film follows Ares, a highly advanced Program sent from the digital world into the real one on a dangerous mission—marking humanity’s first encounter with A.I. beings.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, “TRON: Ares” stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges.

The film is produced by Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, and Steven Lisberger, with Russell Allen as executive producer.

“TRON: Ares” hits U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025.