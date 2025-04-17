“Skillhouse” Trailer Unleashes Bloody Influencer Horror — Slashing Into Theaters July 11!

Brace yourselves for the blood-soaked social media showdown of the century! Skillhouse, the highly anticipated horror film, is set to slash its way into theatres nationwide on July 11, delivering a terrifying cinematic experience like no other.

GenTv has joined forces with Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide, to bring this groundbreaking film, directed by Josh Stolberg (writer of Saw X, Jigsaw, Piranha 3D), to the big screen. Skillhouseredefines modern horror with a deadly twist where “likes” and “going viral” are matters of life and death.

Starring multi-talented icon Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (“Power,” Get Rich or Die Tryin, Escape Plan) alongside Social Media sensations Bryce Hall and Hannah Stocking (together with over 100 Million social media followers), the film plunges audiences into a high-stakes social media nightmare. Ten influencers are lured into a sinister content house and forced to compete in lethal social media challenges – because in Skillhouse, clout isn’t just currency; it’s survival.

Adding to the starpower, Skillhouse also features award-winning actor Neal McDonough (Minority Report, Captain America: The First Avenger, “Justified”), McCarrie McCausland (“Army Wives,” “The Originals,” “Game of Silence”), and combat sports fighter and celebrity influencer Paige VanZant. Skillhouse is produced by GenTv founder, Ryan Kavanaugh, Shane Valdez, along with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Brad Baskin.

“Skillhouse?has been a revolutionary film project from the outset – one that is thrilling and compelling for anyone on social media and horror fans of all ages,” said Kavanaugh.

“Skillhouse is more than just a horror film, the project is right for the times and breaks barriers by leveraging the power and appeal of influencers and immerses them into the story. GenTV is very pleased to work with the team at Fathom in creating a special theatrical engagement for this film.”

“Horror has always been a genre that captivates moviegoers, but never has Fathom distributed to movie theatres a project quite like Skillhouse,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Entertainment. “Social media permeates our society today, and influencers have changed the dynamics of how many choose the brands they purchase and the content they consume. The brilliant Skillhouse concept is ripe for exploration on-screen and is a success story in leveraging innovative ways to reach audiences and engage with them. Fathom is proud to work with the GenTv team to bring this film to audiences on July 11.”

Skillhouse’s first 8 minutes debuted on Gentv.com in 2024 and garnered more than 100 million views, rivaling films with $50+ million marketing budgets. Shot in the legendary Sway House where TikTok royalty Bryce Hall, and many others, first rose to fame, the film’s authentic setting blurs the line between reality and fiction, heightening its chilling appeal.

Tickets for Skillhouse will be available for purchase later this Spring at www.FathomEntertainment.com and participating theatre box offices (theatres and participants are subject to change).?Additional bloody details coming soon!

About GenTv

Skillhouse?premiered on GenTv.com, a revolutionary new influencer-driven streaming platform. This launch marks GenTv’s entry into high-value content that offers creators greater control and profit compared to the traditional film studio model.

About Fathom Entertainment

Fathom Entertainment is the leading global specialty distributor of live and pre-recorded content to theatres. For more than 20 years, Fathom has pioneered theatrical distribution of events and special engagements, including performing arts, movies, episodic content, and other special event programming across various genres and formats. Fathom offers content creators a worldwide cinema distribution network by operating in 45 countries and boasts a live digital broadcast network of more than 1,100 locations. Fathom is owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), and Regal Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L). For more information, visit FathomEntertainment.com.