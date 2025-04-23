Bryan Adams Announces North American Tour Dates For 2025 “Roll With the Punches” Tour

Global rock icon Bryan Adams is set to hit the road this fall with his massive Roll With The Punches North American tour — his biggest in years!

The 40-date arena trek kicks off September 11th in Vancouver and rolls through major cities like Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, and Seattle, before wrapping November 26th in Minneapolis, MN. On U.S. dates, rock legends Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo will serve as special guests, while The Sheepdogs join the Canadian leg (excluding Calgary and Kelowna, where Amanda Marshall will step in for support).

Adams shares: “We’ll be playing all the classics, some deep cuts, and sharing brand-new tracks from the forthcoming album.”

TICKETS:

Canada: AMEX presale starts Tuesday, April 29 at 10am local.

U.S.: Citi cardmember presale starts Tuesday, April 29 at 10am local via Citi Entertainment.

General Onsale: Friday, May 2 at 10am local — visit BryanAdams.com for all dates.

The tour launched earlier this year in New Zealand and Australia, hits the UK and Ireland in May, and then crosses Europe for 35 more shows. The tour supports Adams’ upcoming 17th studio album, Roll With The Punches, due out late summer via Bad Records. Two singles have already dropped: the title track and “Make Up Your Mind,” which is climbing UK radio charts.

“ROLL WITH THE PUNCHES” NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Thu Sep 11 – Kamloops, BC – Sandman Centre*

Fri Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

Sat Sep 13 – Victoria, BC – Save On Foods Memorial Centre*

Tue Sep 23 – Prince George, BC – CN Centre*

Wed Sep 24 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place+

Fri Sep 26 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome+

Sat Sep 27 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

Sun Sep 28 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre*

Mon Sep 29 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre*

Thu Oct 2 – St. Catharines, ON – Meridian Centre*

Fri Oct 3 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

Sat Oct 4 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre*

Sun Oct 5 – Windsor, ON – Caesars*

Tue Oct 7 – Peterborough, ON – Peterborough Memorial Centre*

Wed Oct 8 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*

Thu Oct 9 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre*

Sat Oct 11 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre*

Sun Oct 12 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre*

Wed Oct 15 – St. John’s, NL – Mary Brown’s Centre*

Sat Oct 25 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena^

Sun Oct 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden^

Wed Oct 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

Thu Oct 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^

Sat Nov 1 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena^

Sun Nov 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena^

Mon Nov 3 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena^

Wed Nov 5 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center^

Thu Nov 6 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena^

Fri Nov 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena^

Sun Nov 9 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live^

Mon Nov 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena^

Thu Nov 13 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^

Sat Nov 15 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena^

Sun Nov 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena^

Tue Nov 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^

Wed Nov 19 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center^

Fri Nov 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena^

Sat Nov 22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center^

Mon Nov 24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^

Wed Nov 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^

*With The Sheepdogs

^With Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

+With Amanda Marshall

About Bryan Adams

Adams has been touring the world for over four decades. His music has achieved #1 status in over 40 countries, and he is the recipient of numerous Awards including a Grammy, American Music Awards along with 3 Academy Award, and 5 Golden Globe nominations, 18 JUNO Awards and he is a Companion of the Order of Canada.

In 2018 he co-wrote the Broadway musical ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ and released his 16th studio album, ‘So Happy It Hurts’ in 2022. He also followed Taylor Swift in re-recording some of his biggest songs with a double album of “Classics” in 2023.

In August 2024, Bryan launched Bad Records, (www.badrecords.com) his own independent label to house his album catalog, and kicked it off with a limited edition 7”, digital single and video of two songs “Rock And Roll Hell” and “War Machine, songs he wrote for Kiss at the beginning of his songwriting career.

These releases were followed with two box sets (Royal Albert Hall residencies), numerous singles and most recently a very special release for Record Store Day featuring previously unheard recordings of Tina Turner.

