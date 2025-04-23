“Predator: Badlands” Teaser Trailer Lands – The Hunt Evolves in IMAX This Fall!

From Dan Trachtenberg, the director of Prey, comes a bold new chapter in the Predator saga. At last the teaser trailer for the exciting new flick has been released into the wild!

Starring Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, Predator: Badlands is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young, outcast Predator forges an unexpected alliance with a human survivor. Together, they venture into the unknown, hunting for the ultimate adversary—and facing threats that could shake the foundations of both their worlds.

Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O’Connor, this visually stunning new installment promises high-stakes action, intense atmosphere, and a fresh take on the iconic franchise.