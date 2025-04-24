BURNING MAN 2025: Ticket Registration Now Underway!

Burning Man 2025 is officially on! Now is the time to secure your participation in Black Rock City, at the best price and with payment plan option. In a world where open and inclusive spaces for dialogue, creativity, and human connection are increasingly rare, Black Rock City is a place for authentic engagement and radical self-expression. Over eight phenomenal days, Burning Man 2025 will come to life through the collective imagination of tens of thousands of wildly creative beings.

Register now for the Tomorrow Sale to secure tickets to this year’s Burning Man event !

While many think Burning Man is only for the initiated, the truth is it’s for everyone—lovers of art, music, culture, and community who may have never even considered it. This is your invitation to come, play, create the art, and immerse yourself in the music, communal effort and awe that makes Burning Man such an important force for good in today’s world. Say yes to adventure. Yes to self-discovery. Yes to an experience that will challenge and inspire you.

Burning Man 2025 – What You Need to Know

Event Dates: August 24 – September 1, 2025

Ticket Registration is open now through April 29

Sale starts on April 30



Prices & Payment Plan: Tickets at all 2025 price points will be available in limited quantities — including at the gifting ($950 and up), pay your way ($750), and receive the gift ($550, $650) price points. This will be the last best chance to grab $550 and $650tickets – secure the ticket at the price point that makes sense for you! New for this sale: a payment plan (three payments over three months, interest-free). — Visit tickets.burningman.org to learn more.

About Burning Man Project

Burning Man Project is the nonprofit in service to a global cultural movement that is advancing a more creative, connected, and thriving society. The nonprofit fosters Burning Man culture year-round through arts and culture, educational, civic and social enterprise programming. Black Rock City, Burning Man Project’s signature annual gathering in the Nevada’s Black Rock desert, convenes people, ideas, and resources in unexpected ways to move organizations and communities forward. With over a million participants in 75 countries, Burning Man events have sparked a thriving community of innovation in art, technology, and urban design.