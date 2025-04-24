REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup Unveiled For April 25th Episode

“Real Time with Bill Maher” continues Friday, April 25 (10:00–11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and streaming on Max, delivering Maher’s signature take on current events with his opening monologue, guest interviews, roundtable panels, and the ever-popular “New Rules.”

This week features a one-on-one with Al Gore, former vice president and co-founder of The Climate Reality Project. The panel includes Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Bret Stephens, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for The New York Times.

A mainstay on HBO since 1989, Maher has headlined 13 solo specials, including “Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss”(2005), and “#Adulting” (2022). His latest, “Is Anyone Else Seeing This?”, debuted January 10 and is streaming now on Max.