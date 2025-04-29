WIZ KHALIFA and SEAN PAUL Join Forces For 2025 ‘Good Vibes Only Tour’

Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul are teaming up for the Good Vibes Only Tour across North America this summer, joined by special guest DaBaby and support from Chevy Woods, Fedd the God, and DJ Bonics. Produced by Live Nation, the 15-date amphitheater tour kicks off July 6 in Darien Center, NY, and wraps July 27 in Atlanta, GA, with stops in Camden, Toronto, Tinley Park, Clarkston, and more. Wiz will also hit his hometown of Burgettstown, PA, on July 19.

The announcement follows Wiz’s release of Kush + Orange Juice 2, his eighth studio album and official follow-up to his breakout 2010 mixtape, featuring collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Curren$y, Don Toliver, and more. Meanwhile, Sean Paul continues his hot streak after his 2025 UK arena tour with Ashanti and a feature on Tyla’s international remix of “Push 2 Start.”

Tickets: Artist and Citi presales begin Wednesday, April 30 at 10 AM local time, with general onsale starting Thursday, May 2 at 10 AM at livenation.com. Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets through citientertainment.com.

Good Vibes Only Tour 2025 Dates:

Jul 6 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Jul 8 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Jul 9 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Jul 10 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Jul 12 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Jul 13 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Jul 15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Jul 18 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Jul 19 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Jul 21 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Jul 22 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Jul 25 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Jul 26 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Jul 27 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre