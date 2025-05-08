THE ATARIS Unleash Breaking Bad-Inspired Video for New Single “Car Song”

After more than a decade since their last full-length release, legendary punk rock outfit The Ataris are back with a new single, “Car Song”—a potent blend of raw emotion, pop culture nostalgia, and cinematic flair. The track arrives alongside a wild music video that tips its hat to Breaking Bad, and marks the beginning of a bold new chapter for the band.

In the video, frontman Kristopher Roe checks into an Airbnb hosted by Walter White’s family. A warning sign reads: “Make yourself at home, but whatever you do, don’t go in the garage!” Naturally, Roe ignores it—and drives off in none other than the infamous Volvo from the Breaking Bad finale. The joyride spirals into chaos with a traffic stop by a cop (played by longtime Ataris producer Bob Hoag) and a stash of blue meth found in the trunk. Just when it all seems over, a Walter White doppelgänger steals back the car and vanishes into the desert.

“We had a great time filming the video for ‘Car Song,’” says Roe. “It was a really fun day with old friends and lots of great memories were made.”

The inspiration for the song and the video’s surreal concept came from a real-life piece of Breaking Bad history: Roe purchased Walter White’s actual Volvo from the show’s assistant director and later traded it to producer Bob Hoag in exchange for studio time. “I like to say that Walter White’s Volvo was the catalyst for ‘Car Song’ and the new album,” Roe laughs. “It all just came together from there, and now, here we are.”

Amid the nostalgia and playful storytelling, ‘Car Song’ carries a deeply personal meaning—it’s dedicated to Roe’s late father, William Roe, who passed away in 2014 from complications related to alcoholism.

“I’ve always been so lucky to have my dad’s unwavering support for The Ataris. He wasn’t just a fan—he was a fixture of our community,” Roe says. “He would often interact with fans on the band’s message board, film live sets, and share them with everyone—everyone knew him. He was a huge part of the band’s journey.”

That connection inspired a profoundly unique tribute: Roe had some of his father’s ashes embedded in a limited-edition vinyl pressing of ‘Car Song.’

“When I read about a service that would press a loved one’s ashes into vinyl, it instantly hit me. What better way to honor my dad than making him a permanent part of the music he always loved? It felt like the most meaningful tribute I could give him.”

In honor of William Roe, a portion of proceeds from the “Car Song”7-inch vinyl will benefit Shatterproof, a nonprofit dedicated to ending addiction. Funds raised will support Shatterproof’s work through 2025 and 2026. Fans can donate or learn more at Shatterproof.org.

The “Car Song” 7-inch is available in several exclusive variants:

A limited edition incorporating William Roe’s ashes, pressed at Hellbender Vinyl in Pittsburgh, PA.

in Pittsburgh, PA. A turquoise and silver variant , reflecting the color of a ring Roe’s father wore throughout his life.

, reflecting the color of a ring Roe’s father wore throughout his life. A rust-red splatter edition, echoing the raw emotion of the song and the band’s enduring aesthetic.

“Car Song” also marks the first release from The Ataris’ upcoming, untitled album, recorded with vintage gear and analog warmth. It represents a new chapter for the band, rooted in their past but driven by renewed purpose.

In addition, fans will hear reimagined versions of their beloved 2003 anthem “In This Diary”—including a newly recorded 2025 studio take and an intimate acoustic version that offers fresh emotional depth.

The Ataris first broke onto the scene in 1996, achieving major success with their 2003 release So Long, Astoria, featuring hits like “The Saddest Song”, “In This Diary”, and their gold-certified cover of “The Boys of Summer.” Over the years, the band has built a legacy defined by emotional authenticity and a passionate fanbase.

With “Car Song”, Roe and The Ataris are not just returning—they’re evolving, honoring the past while creating something deeply personal and profoundly resonant.

See The Ataris live this summer at select tour dates, including a KNDD radio show in Seattle with Sublime, plus major festivals like Riot Fest in September and Aftershock Festival in October.



THE ATARIS Upcoming Shows:

5/24 Slam Dunk Festival (Hatfield Park) Hatfield, UK

5/25 Slam Dunk Festival (Temple Newsam) Leeds, UK

5/27 O2 Academy Islington London, UK

5/29 Slam Dunk Festival (TivoliVredenburg) Utrecht, Netherlands

5/31 SBAM Festival (Alter Schlachthof Wels) Wels, Austria

6/1 Slam Dunk Festival (Komplex 457) Zürich, Switzerland

6/2 Slam Dunk Festival (Carraponte) Milan, Italy

6/13 Phasefest (Sioux Falls Stadium) Sioux Falls, SD

8/23 Yaamava’ Resort and Casino Highland, CA (w/ Alien Ant Farm)

9/12 KNDD/Seattle – The End of Summer (w/ Sublime)

9/19-21 Riot Fest Chicago, IL

10/2 Aftershock (Discovery Park) Sacramento, CA

10/24 Theatre Caitole, Quebec (w/ MXPX)

10/25 Mtelus, Montreal (w/ MXPX)