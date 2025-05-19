ICE NINE KILLS Announces Dates For 2025 “HELL OF A SUMMER TOUR”

Ice Nine Kills have announced the ICE NINE KILLS: HELL OF A SUMMER TOUR, a brand new US headline run kicking off this August. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will bring the band’s twisted theatricality and cinematic carnage to arenas and amphitheaters across the country, closing out with a homecoming performance at Worcester’s DCU Center as part of the band’s annual Silver Scream Con.

The tour’s lineup spans a cross-section of modern heavy music’s most dynamic voices. From August 8 through August 31, Ice Nine Kills will be joined by Dayseeker, Kim Dracula, and The Funeral Portrait. Beginning September 2, pop-punk cult icons Mest will also join the bill, continuing through the final dates in Florida. The September 13 show at Silver Scream Con will feature Dayseeker, The Funeral Portrait, Mest, and a very special guest appearance by A Loss for Words , closing out the run in chaotic style.

Spencer Charnas, vocalist and creative architect of Ice Nine Kills, shares:

“The HELL OF A SUMMER TOUR will be a celebration of all things INK — past, present, and future. It’s an eclectic bill, and having MEST on some of the shows is a particularly full-circle moment for me. As many Psychos will remember, I formed the band after seeing Goldfinger and MEST in Worcester 25 years ago. The date is so important to me that I have it tattooed behind my ear.

The tour culminates in a sure-to-be historic performance at the DCU Center, where I experienced some of my first arena shows as a kid, including the Family Values Tour with our current tourmates, Limp Bizkit, and home of the Silver Scream Con.

The HELL OF A SUMMER TOUR’s last stop, at the Silver Scream Con, will also feature some New England punk rock royalty as a very special guest.”

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale via Ice Nine Kills ‘Psychos Only’ app, beginning Monday, May 19 at 11am ET / 8am PT. Additional presales—including Citi, Live Nation, Spotify, Knotfest, and more—will run throughout the week. The general on sale begins Friday, May 23 at 10am local time at IceNineKills.com /tour

ICE NINE KILLS: HELL OF A SUMMER TOUR

All dates subject to change. Visit IceNineKills.com for the latest information.

Sunday, August 10 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

Tuesday, August 12 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Thursday, August 14 – Tempe, AZ – Mullett Arena

Saturday, August 16 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

Sunday, August 17 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Monday, August 18 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Wednesday, August 20 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

Thursday, August 21 – Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Friday, August 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

Sunday, August 24 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Wednesday, August 27 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Thursday, August 28 – Youngstown, OH – The Covelli Centre

Friday, August 29 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sunday, August 31 – Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center

Tuesday, September 2 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Wednesday, September 3 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome

Friday, September 5 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

Saturday, September 6 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium

Saturday, September 13 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center (Silver Scream Con)*

Black = Ice Nine Kills with Dayseeker, Kim Dracula, The Funeral Portrait

Purple = Ice Nine Kills with Dayseeker, Kim Dracula, The Funeral Portrait, Mest

Red = Ice Nine Kills Show Silver Scream Con (Worcester, MA): Ice Nine Kills, Dayseeker, The Funeral Portrait, Mest, A Loss for Words.

* = Not A Live Nation Show