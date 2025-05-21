FREDRO STARR To Celebrate New Book “BACDAFUCUP: THE STORY OF ONYX” With Miami Signing Event

Attention hip-hop fans! Fredro Starr, founding member of the legendary rap group ONYX, is set to electrify Miami’s hip-hop scene with an exclusive book signing event on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 3:00 PM at The Art of Hip Hop in Miami, FL. The event celebrates the release of his new book, BACDAFUCUP: THE STORY OF ONYX, offering fans a rare, firsthand glimpse into the group’s raw and unfiltered rise to the top of the hip-hop world.

Fredro Starr isn’t just a rapper—he’s a cultural force. With ONYX, he helped shape the aggressive, high-energy sound of 1990s hardcore hip-hop. Their debut album, Bacdafucup, went platinum and delivered the smash hit “Slam,” a track that became an anthem for an entire era. That album didn’t just make noise—it kicked the door down and left a lasting mark on the culture. Now, for the first time, Fredro is telling the full story in his own words.

BACDAFUCUP: THE STORY OF ONYX is a gritty, no-holds-barred chronicle of the group’s journey from the streets of South Jamaica, Queens, to stages around the world. Packed with untold stories, behind-the-scenes moments, and reflections on the state of hip-hop then and now, this book is essential reading for anyone who lives and breathes the culture.

Setting the tone for the afternoon is none other than DJ Epps—one of the most respected DJs in the game and a staple on SiriusXM’s hip-hop airwaves. With a career that’s taken him across the globe and behind the decks for some of the biggest names in music, DJ Epps will be spinning live to keep the energy at peak levels, blending classics from the golden era with today’s hardest-hitting tracks.

Books will be available for purchase at the event for $36. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet Fredro, snap a photo, and get their copy signed—making this more than just a signing, but a full-on moment in hip-hop history.

Whether you’ve been rolling with ONYX since day one or you’re a new student of the game, this event is a chance to connect with the legacy, the energy, and the story behind one of hip-hop’s most fearless voices. — For more details and to RSVP, visit here!