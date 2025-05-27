STAND YOUR GROUND: Win a Digital Copy of the Explosive New Action Thriller Starring Daniel Stisen!

To celebrate the release of the hard-hitting action-thriller “Stand Your Ground,” now playing in select theaters and available on VOD today, we’re giving away three FREE digital codes (redeemable via Apple TV), courtesy of our friends at Epic Pictures. Read on to find out how to enter!

About the Film: “Stand Your Ground” stars Daniel Stisen (“Last Man Down,” “Those About To Die”) as Jack Johnson, a former Special Forces operative whose life is shattered by a violent attack. When his pregnant wife is murdered under orders from local crime boss Bastion (played by the legendary Peter Stormare), Jack takes matters into his own hands.

After serving six years in prison for killing one of the assailants, Jack returns home seeking justice. Using the controversial Stand Your Ground law, he sets a deadly plan in motion—luring Bastion’s son into a trap that sparks an all-out war. As assassins come knocking, Jack turns his home into a battleground for vengeance and survival.

Also starring Roxi Kravitz, Isobel Laidler, Michael Billington, and Patrick Regis, “Stand Your Ground” reunites Stisen and director Fansu Njie following their global success with “Last Man Down.”

Discussing “Stand Your Ground,” director Fansu Njie notes, “The story begins with a brutal crime the system won’t touch—and escalates from 0 to 100, ending in a full-blown war no one sees coming.”

Daniel Stisen adds, “It’s a classic American revenge action film grounded in the Stand Your Ground laws – about defending your family, your home, and your freedom from a crime lord, sparking an all-out war. I had a really fun time working with the stunt team making the action scenes, which is always fun. It makes me feel like a young boy again.”

“We’re thrilled to bring ‘Stand Your Ground’ to North American audiences,” concludes Epic Pictures CEO, Patrick Ewald. “With Fansu Njie’s sharp direction and a breakout performance by Daniel Stisen – cementing his place as one of the next great action stars – alongside the legendary Peter Stormare, this is a high-octane thrill ride audiences won’t want to miss.”

HOW TO ENTER: Want to score a digital copy of “Stand Your Ground” via Apple TV? Here’s your mission:

Send an email to contest@iconvsicon.com and tell us about the last film you saw in theaters that truly moved you—emotionally, spiritually, physically… whatever “moved” means to you.

We read every entry (seriously), so for the sake of the interns, make them entertaining! Three winners will be picked at random from entries received. This contest is U.S. residents only and winners will be notified via email.

Deadline: All entries must be received by 11:59 PM EST on May 30, 2025.