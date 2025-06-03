SEETHER and DAUGHTRY Set Dates For Fall 2025 Co-Headlining Tour

Seether and Daughtry announce their 2025 co-headline tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city tour kicks off on October 1 at The Dome in Virginia Beach making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and more before wrapping up in Fort Lauderdale at War Memorial Auditorium on November 15.
Daughtry’s latest single, “The Day I Die,” dropped in April, following the release of their Shock To The System (Part One) EP in September 2024. The band is currently supporting Disturbed and will be joining Creed on select 2025 tour dates. Seether is fresh off the release of their ninth studio album, The Surface Seems So Far, which was released in September 2024, and just wrapped up their own spring headline run.
TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Tuesday, June 3 at 10am ET with limited early bird pricing available at select amphitheaters. Additional presales run throughout the week before the general onsale on Friday, June 6 at 10am local time at seether.com and daughtryofficial.com.
VIP: The tour will also offer VIP Packages for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. For more information, visit seether.com anddaughtryofficial.com.
SEETHER AND DAUGHTRY 2025 TOUR DATES:
Wed Oct 01 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome
Fri Oct 03 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sat Oct 04 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
Tue Oct 07 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Wed Oct 08 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Fri Oct 10 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights
Sat Oct 11 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sun Oct 12 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
Wed Oct 15 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Fri Oct 17 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 18 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Mon Oct 20 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre Arena
Wed Oct 22 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Fri Oct 24 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
Sat Oct 25 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
Fri Oct 31 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland*
Sat Nov 01 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Wed Nov 05 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
Sat Nov 08 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center
Sun Nov 09 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena
Tue Nov 11 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Wed Nov 12 – Houston, TX – 713 Houston Hall
Fri Nov 14 – Port Charlotte, FL – Field of Dreamz Country Festival*^
Sat Nov 15 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium
*Not A Live Nation Date
^No Kami Kehoe
