AS IF! “Clueless” Hits Theaters Again for a 30th Anniversary Celebration In June!

Break out the plaid skirts and knee-high socks — Fathom’s Big Screen Classics series is keeping it way existential this summer. The fan-favorite comedy Clueless returns to theaters nationwide on June 29-30 to celebrate its 30th anniversary!

Ok, so you’re probably thinking, “Is this like a Noxzema commercial or what?” But seriously, Clueless — the endlessly quotable, always fashionable, and hilariously iconic ’90s classic — is headed back to the big screen for a special limited engagement.

Follow Cher Horowitz, the most popular (and most stylish) girl at Beverly Hills High, as she navigates the tricky worlds of matchmaking, makeovers, and, like, major self-discovery. She may have a knack for fixing other people’s love lives, but when it comes to matters of her own heart? Let’s just say she’s totally clueless.

“Clueless” features a stellar cast led by Alicia Silverstone, alongside Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison, Elisa Donovan, Breckin Meyer, and Jeremy Sisto — with Dan Hedaya and Wallace Shawn rounding out the unforgettable lineup.

Each Fathom’s Big Screen Classics screening includes an exclusive introduction by legendary critic and film historian Leonard Maltin, offering fresh insights into the film’s timeless charm and cultural impact.

This one is not to be missed, so remember, tickets are available for purchase now on the Fathom Entertainment Website!