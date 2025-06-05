Joseph Kahn’s Horror Comedy ‘ICK’ Starring Brandon Routh and Mena Suvari Creeps Into Theaters This July!

Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide, announced today director Joseph Kahn’s latest film, ICK, the highly anticipated horror comedy starring Brandon Routh (Superman Returns, Scott Pilgrim), Malina Weissman (Lemony Snicket’s Series of Unfortunate Events), and Mena Suvari (American Beauty, American Pie), is coming to theatres nationwide July 27, 28, and 29.

Prior to that, Fathom will screen ICK in select theatres in New York and Los Angeles for a one-week theatrical run starting Thursday, July 24. Featuring music from American Rejects, Paramore, and Blink 182, the creature feature movie made its critically acclaimed world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival and its U.S. debut at last year’s Fantastic Fest.

From acclaimed director Joseph Kahn comes his latest film, ICK, the pulpy horror comedy bursting with splatterly bedlam starring Brandon Routh, Mena Suvari, and Malina Weissman. For almost two decades, a viscous vine-like growth known colloquially as “The Ick” has benignly crept into every nook and cranny of American life while the residents of small town Eastbrook remain blasé about its existence. The exceptions are former high school football star-turned-hapless science teacher Hank (Routh) and his sardonically perceptive student Grace (Weissman) who are thrown together by Grace’s mom Staci’s (Suvari) closely-guarded secret and a mutual suspicion that the Ick is about to unleash some monstrous mayhem. A wild ride driven by a power punk spirit, ICK is a dizzyingly fun and hilariously grotesque homage to throwback PG horror flicks, as well as an ode to Millennial nostalgia manifested in soundtrack needle drops by American Rejects, Paramore, and Blink 182.

“Fathom is thrilled to bring the award-winning creature feature and horror comedy, ICK, to the big screen,” said Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer for Fathom Entertainment. “With the talented Joseph Kahn at the helm, a great cast, and an incredible rock soundtrack, the highly anticipated ICK, is primed to have wide appeal to many fanbases and be a popular addition to the summer slate.”

ICK is the latest feature film from award-winning film director Kahn, known for the 2017 feature Bodied produced by Eminem, which earned audience awards at the Toronto International Film Festival, AFI Fest, and Fantastic Fest, as well as the cult films Torque (2004) and Detention (2012). He is also a renowned Grammy-winning music video director for his work with artists such as Taylor Swift, Eminem, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, U2, and more. Also starring Harrison Cone, Debra Wilson, Taia Sophia, Zeke Jones, and Jeffrey Fahey, ICK is written by Samuel Laskey (The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!)), Joseph Kahn, and Dan Koontz (C.C. Unit). Producers are Steven Schneider, Joseph Kahn, Peter Trinh, Joe Heath, David Kang, Adi Shankar.

Tickets for ICK will be available later this month at Fathom Entertainment and participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change).

Follow ICK on social media on TikTok, Instagram, X, and Facebook.